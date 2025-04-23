Residential complex

2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a 15 m² terrace overlooking the sea. The interior is done in light colors according to the full design package. Fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances and utensils. Underfloor heating is installed over the entire tiled surface and a centralized VRF/VRV air conditioning system.

The complex offers a well-thought-out and diverse infrastructure: several swimming pools, a spa center with a sauna and hammam, a fitness room, a restaurant, bars and cafes. For families with children, there is a playground, and for lovers of active recreation, there are sports areas. Residents can enjoy relaxing on their own beach, spending evenings in the casino or on a spacious terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

Security is provided by 24-hour security and a video surveillance system. There is also underground parking, well-kept green areas with places to relax and concierge services, who are always ready to help with everyday issues.

Infrastructure:

5* hotel

Casino

10 swimming pools 7,000 m2

Aqua park

Children's pools

Rooftop pool with a bar

Fitness center

SPA center: jacuzzi, sauna, hamam, massage, etc.

Restaurants, bars and cafes

Shops

Outdoor and indoor cinemas

Night club

Children's club

Beach and beach bar

Tennis court

Volleyball, basketball and mini-football courts

Landscaping of the complex and park areas

Entrances at ground level, convenient for parents with strollers

Security at the entrance, video surveillance

Automatic gates