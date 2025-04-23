Residential complex

  1. Realting.com
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
11
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26118
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3337
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a 15 m² terrace overlooking the sea. The interior is done in light colors according to the full design package. Fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances and utensils. Underfloor heating is installed over the entire tiled surface and a centralized VRF/VRV air conditioning system.

The complex offers a well-thought-out and diverse infrastructure: several swimming pools, a spa center with a sauna and hammam, a fitness room, a restaurant, bars and cafes. For families with children, there is a playground, and for lovers of active recreation, there are sports areas. Residents can enjoy relaxing on their own beach, spending evenings in the casino or on a spacious terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

Security is provided by 24-hour security and a video surveillance system. There is also underground parking, well-kept green areas with places to relax and concierge services, who are always ready to help with everyday issues.

Infrastructure:

5* hotel
Casino
10 swimming pools 7,000 m2
Aqua park
Children's pools
Rooftop pool with a bar
Fitness center
SPA center: jacuzzi, sauna, hamam, massage, etc.
Restaurants, bars and cafes
Shops
Outdoor and indoor cinemas
Night club
Casino
Children's club
Beach and beach bar
Tennis court
Volleyball, basketball and mini-football courts
Landscaping of the complex and park areas
Entrances at ground level, convenient for parents with strollers
Security at the entrance, video surveillance
Automatic gates

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

