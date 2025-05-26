  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Natura Park

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
$266,133
ID: 26617
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

The harmony of nature and the indescribable atmosphere of Cyprus inspired us to create the «Natura Park» project. Modern materials and convenient location of the complex will give you unforgettable comfort.

Virgin nature and amazing beaches of the Mediterranean Sea will be your neighbors. We build where you will live in peace and comfort, just in the minutes away from the heart of the city.

"Natura Park" will be built in the Otuken area, within a minute's away of the popular Long Beach of Iskele, the private club "Pera" and the entire urban facilities of Iskele city.

Complex will contain 2 blocks with 2+1 apartment.
Huge swimming pool, kids’ playground, park area, security cameras, backup electricity generator.

Local village shops & restaurant 3 minute walk away.
Markets, supermarkets and malls in the town of Iskele 5 minute drive.


“Pera” club, Long Beach in 3 minute drive away
Local beach in a min drive away.

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

