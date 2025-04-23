  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex GRAY BEACH CLUB

Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
from
$69,084
11
ID: 24848
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Güzelyurt District
  • City
    Guzelyurt Belediyesi
  • Village
    Nikitas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    17

About the complex

Русский Русский

There are no such profitable prices on Cyprus!

Studio apartments from £54,900
Apartments 1+1 from £70,700

Delayed:

  • £3,000 deposit
  • 35% down payment
  • The remaining 65% for 42 months.

From January 1, price increase by 25%

The Gaziver district is located on the west coast, near the city of Güzeljurt. It is famous for its excellent climate and citrus plantations.

Gray Beach Club complex

  • 700 meters to the sea
  • Hotel-type apartments

- Gaziver region is the newest center of attraction for investors and buyers of real estate.

- The participation of large developers guarantees a developed infrastructure.

Excellent infrastructure:

  • Beach, harbor, port club
  • Adult water park
  • Aquapark for children
  • Family pool
  • Jacuzzi pool
  • Surfing school
  • Children's playground
  • Amphitheatre
  • Cinema/summer cinema
  • Football, basketball, volleyball courts
  • Tennis court
  • Open and covered parking lots
  • Charging stations for electric vehicles
  • Supermarket, pharmacy
  • Restaurant/cafe, bar
  • Concierge
  • fitness
  • SPA, massage rooms
  • Outlet
  • kindergarten
  • Cafe Gloria Jeans
  • Renting cars
  • After-sales office

Commissioning: June 2028

Location on the map

Nikitas, Northern Cyprus

