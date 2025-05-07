  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Dipkarpaz

New buildings for sale in Dipkarpaz

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex SKY DIORA
Residential complex SKY DIORA
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,491
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 93–101 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Жилой комплекс состоящий из двух этажных домов. Расположен на полуострове Карпас и имеет шикарные виды на море. Расстояние до моря и песчанных пляжей 900 м. В комплексе представлены  студии, апартаменты 1+1 с террасой  на крыше и 2+1 лофт.
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go