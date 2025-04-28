  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi

Agios Epiktitos
12
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,413
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝Perfection of life in luxury styleLA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural view…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$159,457
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,563
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,190
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,537
Finishing options Finished
🌟 Exclusive apartment 2+1 with a sea view and mountains in Yesentep, Northern Cyprus 🌟 Your perfect house on the first line of the sea!   🏡 About the apartment: - Square: 105 m², 2 bedrooms+ salon - spacious and light rooms filled with comfort.   - Type: Stunning panoramas at sea and mou…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$305,696
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Welcome to ALOHA BEACH RESORT, an exclusive residential complex on the first Mediterranean coastline in the picturesque Tatlisu area. This luxurious project combines natural harmony, premium comfort and innovative technologies, creating a unique atmosphere for living and recreation.🌿 Archite…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$252,041
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,926
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
HABITAT – the flagship project in the Esentepe area from the developer EvergreenHABITAT is a large-scale residential and infrastructure project located in the Tatlisu (Esentepe) district, in a picturesque area with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountain landscape. The tota…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,313
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,225
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$190,614
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,859
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 82–100 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 Penthouse  - 82 m2 1+1 Penthouse + Garednhouse  - 63 m2 - 115 m2 2+1 Penthouse  - 89 m2 - 142 m2 …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,27M
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Great 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Great 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,477
Number of floors 1
Area 60–135 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance to the Lefkoşa–   95 km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+0 - 78 m2 1+1 - 60 m2   2+1 Penthouse - 135 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,288
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Chic 2-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus | Just 250 M To the Beach
Apartment building Chic 2-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus | Just 250 M To the Beach
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
PROJECT ID: CP-814 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe Distance to the sea -250 M Distance to Lefkoşa- 50 km Ercan Airport – 30 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Amazing 1-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus
Apartment building Amazing 1-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$140,865
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 48–135 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe Distance to the sea -100M Distance to Lefkoşa- 130km Ercan Airport –140 km AVAI…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$573,783
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 390 m²
1 real estate object 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to become the owner of a luxurious 3-room villa with a private pool just 400 meters from the sea!About the project🏡 THE ONE is an exclusive complex of 19 residences located in the prestigious area of East …
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,064
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)About the project:The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the b…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$155,784
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,523
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,281
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Chic 2-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus | Just 250 M To the Beach
Apartment building Chic 2-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus | Just 250 M To the Beach
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 85 m²
1 real estate object 1
PROJECT ID: CP-813 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe Distance to the sea -250 M Distance to Lefkoşa- 50 km Ercan Airport – 30 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$832,855
The year of construction 2024
Area 324–390 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 60 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 377 m2 - 379 m2 5+1 - 442 m2 - 689 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: November 2024   FACILITIES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle. The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastr…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$563,609
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate objects 2
CASA DEL MARE is a small Switzerland in sunny Cyprus, where the European lifestyle is combined with the majestic nature of the Mediterranean. The project is created for luxury connoisseurs who want to live near the sea shore, enjoying endless sea views and magnificent mountain landscapes.📍Un…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,839
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Amazing 7 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 7 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
Area 445 m²
1 real estate object 1
PROJECT ID: CP-778 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Arapköy Distance to the sea -1000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 35km Ercan Airport – 25 km AVAILABLE V…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,152
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,52M
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,478
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,917
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,359
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Akol Marine - 24 villas by the seaLocation: Yeni Erenkoy45 minutes to Iskele60 minutes to Famagusta60 minutes to Ercan Airport80 minutes to KyreniaAbout the projectAkol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, pri…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$709,261
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,621
? Catalkoy District – is a suburb of Kyrenia, where infrastructure is very well developed. There are large hypermarkets, schools, 5-star hotels with casinos, beaches, banks, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, bars, gas stations, etc. ? In general, the Catalkoy area is great for living…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
Agency
Lux home cyprus
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$683,930
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,017
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 600 M to the Beach
Apartment building charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 600 M to the Beach
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 80 m²
1 real estate object 1
PROJECT ID: CP-811 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Bahçeli Distance to the sea -600M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$398,959
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,185
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Waterside
Residential quarter Waterside
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go