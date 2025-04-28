Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝Perfection of life in luxury styleLA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural view…
🌟 Exclusive apartment 2+1 with a sea view and mountains in Yesentep, Northern Cyprus 🌟 Your perfect house on the first line of the sea! 🏡 About the apartment: - Square: 105 m², 2 bedrooms+ salon - spacious and light rooms filled with comfort. - Type: Stunning panoramas at sea and mou…
Welcome to ALOHA BEACH RESORT, an exclusive residential complex on the first Mediterranean coastline in the picturesque Tatlisu area. This luxurious project combines natural harmony, premium comfort and innovative technologies, creating a unique atmosphere for living and recreation.🌿 Archite…
HABITAT – the flagship project in the Esentepe area from the developer EvergreenHABITAT is a large-scale residential and infrastructure project located in the Tatlisu (Esentepe) district, in a picturesque area with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountain landscape. The tota…
PROJECT ID:
CP-814
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe
Distance to the sea -250 M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 50 km
Ercan Airport – 30 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+…
PROJECT ID:
CP-792
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe
Distance to the sea -100M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 130km
Ercan Airport –140 km
AVAI…
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to become the owner of a luxurious 3-room villa with a private pool just 400 meters from the sea!About the project🏡 THE ONE is an exclusive complex of 19 residences located in the prestigious area of East …
Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)About the project:The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the b…
PROJECT ID:
CP-813
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe
Distance to the sea -250 M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 50 km
Ercan Airport – 30 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
…
DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle.
The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastr…
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
CASA DEL MARE is a small Switzerland in sunny Cyprus, where the European lifestyle is combined with the majestic nature of the Mediterranean. The project is created for luxury connoisseurs who want to live near the sea shore, enjoying endless sea views and magnificent mountain landscapes.📍Un…
PROJECT ID:
CP-778
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Arapköy
Distance to the sea -1000M
Distance to the Lefkoşa- 35km
Ercan Airport – 25 km
AVAILABLE V…
Akol Marine - 24 villas by the seaLocation: Yeni Erenkoy45 minutes to Iskele60 minutes to Famagusta60 minutes to Ercan Airport80 minutes to KyreniaAbout the projectAkol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, pri…
? Catalkoy District – is a suburb of Kyrenia, where infrastructure is very well developed. There are large hypermarkets, schools, 5-star hotels with casinos, beaches, banks, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, bars, gas stations, etc.
? In general, the Catalkoy area is great for living…
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
PROJECT ID:
CP-811
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Bahçeli
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT …