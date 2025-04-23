  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
ID: 25488
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Orchard: A Luxurious Oasis in the Heart of Northern Cyprus

🏝Unique residential complex surrounded by nature, orchards and Mediterranean harmony

Orchard is not just a home, it is a lifestyle. Located in the green, eco-friendly area of Yenibogazici, just 1 km from the sandy beach, it offers a unique combination of comfort, luxury and privacy. Here you can enjoy the silence of nature and at the same time be only 8 km from the historical Famagusta - one of the most developed cities of Northern Cyprus.

🌿The perfect ecosystem for living and relaxing
ORCHARD is an autonomous community where modern architecture blends with the natural landscape. You will find premium villas and apartments surrounded by fruit trees, palm trees and water cascades. Each house here is an ideal space for living, where every detail is thought out.

Exclusive Property Choice

🏡 VILLA - ONE POWER

Each villa has spacious terraces, its own land plot and the possibility of creating a personal pool.

✔Villas Mango (177 m2, plot 287-475 m2) – elegant two-storey villas and townhouses around a private pool.
✔Villas Berry (183 m2, plot 140-255 m2) – cozy townhouses with individual access to the pool.
✔Villas Olive (183 m2, plot 275 m2) – freestanding villas with three bedrooms.
✔Villas Orange (274 m2, plot 400-610 m2) – four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a private pool.
✔Villas Apple (310 m2, plot 410-530 m2) – the possibility of building a personal pool.

🏙 Apartments – Style and Comfort

Two-storey residences with panoramic windows and incredible views.

✔Almond - apartments in the center of the complex overlooking the pool and restaurant.
✔Lime is a secluded quiet area with a panorama of palm groves.
✔Lotus & Cherry is the most picturesque part of the complex with a blue pool, a children's club and lounge areas.

📐Selection of formats: studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, areas from 44 to 120 m2.

The benefits of Orchard

🔹Prestigious location - 1 km to the beach, 8 km to Famagusta, 40 km to the airport.
🔹Autonomy - shops, restaurants, supermarkets on the territory.
🔹5-star infrastructure level:
✔ Outdoor and indoor pools 🏊‍♂
✔ Fitness center, tennis court, beach volleyball 🏋‍♂🏐
✔ Spa area, sauna and lounge space ства‍♀
✔ Children's playgrounds, children's club, bar 🍸👶
✔ Closed protected area with video surveillance 24/7 🔒

Your New Home is an Orchard
Write or call us, select the property according to your preferences. We arrange a safe deal with the developer!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 232,978

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA

