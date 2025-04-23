Residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA

Orchard: A Luxurious Oasis in the Heart of Northern Cyprus

🏝Unique residential complex surrounded by nature, orchards and Mediterranean harmony

Orchard is not just a home, it is a lifestyle. Located in the green, eco-friendly area of Yenibogazici, just 1 km from the sandy beach, it offers a unique combination of comfort, luxury and privacy. Here you can enjoy the silence of nature and at the same time be only 8 km from the historical Famagusta - one of the most developed cities of Northern Cyprus.

🌿The perfect ecosystem for living and relaxing

ORCHARD is an autonomous community where modern architecture blends with the natural landscape. You will find premium villas and apartments surrounded by fruit trees, palm trees and water cascades. Each house here is an ideal space for living, where every detail is thought out.

Exclusive Property Choice

🏡 VILLA - ONE POWER

Each villa has spacious terraces, its own land plot and the possibility of creating a personal pool.

✔Villas Mango (177 m2, plot 287-475 m2) – elegant two-storey villas and townhouses around a private pool.

✔Villas Berry (183 m2, plot 140-255 m2) – cozy townhouses with individual access to the pool.

✔Villas Olive (183 m2, plot 275 m2) – freestanding villas with three bedrooms.

✔Villas Orange (274 m2, plot 400-610 m2) – four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a private pool.

✔Villas Apple (310 m2, plot 410-530 m2) – the possibility of building a personal pool.

🏙 Apartments – Style and Comfort

Two-storey residences with panoramic windows and incredible views.

✔Almond - apartments in the center of the complex overlooking the pool and restaurant.

✔Lime is a secluded quiet area with a panorama of palm groves.

✔Lotus & Cherry is the most picturesque part of the complex with a blue pool, a children's club and lounge areas.

📐Selection of formats: studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, areas from 44 to 120 m2.

The benefits of Orchard

🔹Prestigious location - 1 km to the beach, 8 km to Famagusta, 40 km to the airport.

🔹Autonomy - shops, restaurants, supermarkets on the territory.

🔹5-star infrastructure level:

✔ Outdoor and indoor pools 🏊‍♂

✔ Fitness center, tennis court, beach volleyball 🏋‍♂🏐

✔ Spa area, sauna and lounge space ства‍♀

✔ Children's playgrounds, children's club, bar 🍸👶

✔ Closed protected area with video surveillance 24/7 🔒

Your New Home is an Orchard

