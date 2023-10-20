Guardamar del Segura, Spain

from €135,477

45–299 m² 3

Completion date: 2026

Ocean's Edge: Exquisite Coastal Haven of Unparalleled Luxury Where unparalleled quality meets unrivaled elegance Indulge in an unparalleled experience of luxury living as the largest construction company in North Cyprus unveils their new prestigious project. Nestled atop an elevated land, this exquisite resort offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the boundless sea from every corner, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates the senses. Thoughtfully designed to suit different preferences, the property presents an impressive range of impeccably crafted homes, including stylish studios, refined 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, trendy 1 and 2-bedroom lofts, and grand 3 and 4-bedroom villas. With a hassle-free purchasing process, prospective buyers can secure their desired residence by reserving it for one month with a small fee, followed by a 30% down payment. The remaining balance can be conveniently paid in installments every four months until the scheduled delivery in 2026. Prepare to embark on a journey of unparalleled elegance and sophistication, where the serene coastal lifestyle meets uncompromising quality and impeccable design. Experience the epitome of coastal living at its finest, where each day becomes a testament to the extraordinary joys of luxury living by the sea. This exceptional residence is positioned at the heart of the island, conveniently equidistant from the airport and the vibrant nearby cities, both reachable within a short 30-minute drive. Providing an unrivaled living experience, the property showcases an array of top-notch facilities and amenities on-site. From a sparkling swimming pool and captivating infinity pool to a rejuvenating spa, along with a delightful restaurant, café, and a wide range of leisure activities, every aspect of luxurious living is effortlessly catered to. Immerse yourself in a world of refined comfort and indulgence, where convenience and leisure converge in this coastal paradise.