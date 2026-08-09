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New buildings for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

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Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Show all Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$709,261
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,288
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Show all Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
Area 370 m²
1 real estate property 1
In Çatalköy, located at the point where the virgin nature meets the cool waves of the Mediterranean, 26 villas bearing the NorthernLAND signature are rising. In NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy, your door will open to the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean. The Green, The Blue and The Lux…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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