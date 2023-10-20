  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
from
€786,729
Area 324–390 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 60 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 377 m2 - 379 m2 5+1 - 442 m2 - 689 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: November 2024   FACILITIES: SWIMMING POOLS PARKING AREAS 24/7 SECURITY GREEN AREA   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne: Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
from
€178,399
Area 82–100 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 Penthouse  - 82 m2 1+1 Penthouse + Garednhouse  - 63 m2 - 115 m2 2+1 Penthouse  - 89 m2 - 142 m2   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 299 m2  4+1 - 347 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES: INDOOR/OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS OUTDOOR/INDOOR PARKING AREAS HEATED OUTDOOR POOL KID’S AREA CAFE-BAR SPA RESTAURANT PADEL TENIS CENTRAL GENERATOR 24/7 SECURITY GREEN AREA BEACH SPORT ACTIVITIES WALKING PATH LAGOON   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building Great 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Great 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
from
€97,500
Area 60–135 m²
3 properties 3
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance to the Lefkoşa–   95 km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+0 - 78 m2 1+1 - 60 m2   2+1 Penthouse - 135 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool basketball court Playground Spa Gym Video surveillance system on the territory of the complex Wi-fi on the territory of the complex Maintenance and care of the territory of the complex   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Esentepe is a village located in the east of Kyrenia province, at the junction of the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Esentepe, one of the richest places in Cyprus in terms of natural beauty, is suitable for development and investment. The point, which is in demand by many investors, is gaining value day by day. Located on the road from Kyrenia to Iskele, Bafra and Karpaz, the village is becoming a stop for many tourists.  
Residential complex : Luxurious Coastal Living
Residential complex : Luxurious Coastal Living
from
€135,477
Area 45–299 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
Ocean's Edge: Exquisite Coastal Haven of Unparalleled Luxury  Where unparalleled quality meets unrivaled elegance   Indulge in an unparalleled experience of luxury living as the largest construction company in North Cyprus unveils their new prestigious project.  Nestled atop an elevated land, this exquisite resort offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the boundless sea from every corner, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates the senses. Thoughtfully designed to suit different preferences, the property presents an impressive range of impeccably crafted homes, including stylish studios, refined 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, trendy 1 and 2-bedroom lofts, and grand 3 and 4-bedroom villas. With a hassle-free purchasing process, prospective buyers can secure their desired residence by reserving it for one month with a small fee, followed by a 30% down payment. The remaining balance can be conveniently paid in installments every four months until the scheduled delivery in 2026. Prepare to embark on a journey of unparalleled elegance and sophistication, where the serene coastal lifestyle meets uncompromising quality and impeccable design. Experience the epitome of coastal living at its finest, where each day becomes a testament to the extraordinary joys of luxury living by the sea. This exceptional residence is positioned at the heart of the island, conveniently equidistant from the airport and the vibrant nearby cities, both reachable within a short 30-minute drive. Providing an unrivaled living experience, the property showcases an array of top-notch facilities and amenities on-site. From a sparkling swimming pool and captivating infinity pool to a rejuvenating spa, along with a delightful restaurant, café, and a wide range of leisure activities, every aspect of luxurious living is effortlessly catered to. Immerse yourself in a world of refined comfort and indulgence, where convenience and leisure converge in this coastal paradise.
