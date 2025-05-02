  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi

Lefkoniko
1
Residential quarter Olea Residence
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$79,792
The year of construction 2026
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
$244,172
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 72–165 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-717   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 72 m2 2+1 - GR Dublex 101 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 142 m2 - 158 m2 3+1 - 165 m2  …
Properties and partners
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
$486,802
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 80 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-728   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Penthouse - 80 m2  3+1 - 100 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023 …
Properties and partners
