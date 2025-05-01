  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Guzelyurt Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Guzelyurt Belediyesi

Morphou
1
Guzelyurt
1
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Güzelyurt
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
from
$64,317
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 40 m²
1 real estate object 1
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia/ Güzelyurt Distance to the sea -150 m  Distance to Lefkoşa – 8 km Ercan Airport – 35 km…
Residential complex GRAY BEACH CLUB
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
from
$69,084
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
2 real estate objects 2
There are no such profitable prices on Cyprus!Studio apartments from £54,900Apartments 1+1 from £70,700Delayed:£3,000 deposit35% down paymentThe remaining 65% for 42 months.From January 1, price increase by 25%The Gaziver district is located on the west coast, near the city of Güzeljurt. It …
