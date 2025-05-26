  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Carob Hill

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
$202,220
13
ID: 26622
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Русский Русский

Carob Hill invites you to an incredibly beautiful location with its stylishly decorated residences that offer comfortable accommodation and unique views of nature, as well as amenities such as two swimming pools and a gym.

Amid the magnificence of nature, this stylish project overlooking the sea and mountains offers you a comfortable stay. Modern design, combining such amenities as: garden, balcony and terrace. A total of 38 residential premises are represented. Carob Hill has three different types of accommodation that fit all your needs: 8 1+1 apartments, 8 1+1 lofts and 22 adjacent 2+1 villas.

This project is located in the heart of the Beshparmak Mountains, where the nature of the legendary mountains stretching along the coast is combined with luxury. The project was named after the carob trees, one of the endemic plants of Northern Cyprus, which you will often find in this region and on the project.

The Carob Hill project is inspired by Mediterranean architecture and uses the region’s characteristic yellow stones, providing a natural look that blends with the local texture. With a unique architectural experience, Carob Hill offers a modern and sustainable structure that preserves the cultural and historical wealth of Northern Cyprus.

Cyprus has hosted many civilizations throughout its history, and the village of Tatlisu is one of the settlements with this historical heritage. The temple of Chrysosotiros, located in the center of the village and later turned into a mosque, is one of the main attractions of the region. Carob Hill is just a 3-minute drive from this church.

Enjoy a quiet and comfortable life with stunning sea and mountain views from Carob Hill!

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

