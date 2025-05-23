  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Lapithos
14
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$519,281
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Apartment building charming 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building charming 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$208,540
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 85 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-666   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 85 m2 - 95 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Landscape …
DevoDirect
Villa charming 5 Room Villain Cyprus/ Lapta
Villa charming 5 Room Villain Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$708,001
The year of construction 2024
Area 220 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-692   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 220 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024    FACILITIES: Central heating (pip…
DevoDirect
Residential complex TERRA
Residential complex TERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
TERRA – Comfort and Style in Alsanjak by developer KIBRISReady-made residential complex with modern apartments and villas, located in one of the most popular areas of Northern Cyprus - Alsancak.It has a favorable location, developed infrastructure and unique conditions for purchasing real es…
GP real estate
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$180,218
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 48–68 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-693   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 45 m2  2+1 - 68 m2 2+1 Duplex - 80 m2 - 101 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Augus…
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$348,298
GP real estate
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 50–100 m²
15 real estate objects 15
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
DINDI GROUP
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,652
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sunland (Karsiyaka)
Residential quarter Sunland (Karsiyaka)
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
GP real estate
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,716
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,627
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$168,184
Number of floors 1
Area 60–328 m²
6 real estate objects 6
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 60 m2  1+1 - 71 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 133 m2 2+1 - 104 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 182 m2 3+1 -…
DevoDirect
Apartment building Chic 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Chic 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,473
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 52–78 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-694   LOCATİON:  Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 52 m2  2+1 - 78 m2 2+1 Duplex - 80 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FA…
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Crown Park
Residential quarter Crown Park
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,387
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,291
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 49–73 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-688   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak – Distance to the sea -1700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km – Ercan Airport – 55 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 49 m2  2+1 - 74 m2   SCHEDULE: Start of construction: June 2023 Completion Date: March 2…
DevoDirect
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$245,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
AQUALINA RESIDENCE – Symbol of Elegance and Unique Resort Image of LifeWelcome to AQUALINA RESIDENCE, a luxury residential complex on the west coast of Kyrenia, where the Mediterranean lifestyle is combined with impeccable comfort. The project is located only 400 meters from the sea, offerin…
GP real estate
Residential quarter Exquisite
Residential quarter Exquisite
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$493,950
The year of construction 2026
GP real estate
Villa Amazing 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Villa Amazing 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$563,460
PROJECT ID:  ID: CP-791 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak Distance to the sea -4000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km Ercan Airport – 55 km …
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Irina
Residential quarter Irina
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$310,302
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with…
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy
Residential quarter Aqualina
Residential quarter Aqualina
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,716
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
GP real estate
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,488
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-790 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  Distance to the sea -300M Distance to Lefkoşa- 45km  Ercan Airport – 25 km …
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,814
The year of construction 2023
GP real estate
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,788
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2023
GP real estate
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$115,855
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 50–70 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-690   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak – Distance to the sea -3000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km – Ercan Airport – 55 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 45 m2 - 50 m2 2+1 - 70 m2 2+1 Duplex - 70 m2   SCHEDULE: Start of construction: April 20…
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,986
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,946
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
The year of construction 2026
GP real estate
Villa Cheap 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Lapta
Villa Cheap 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$450,546
The year of construction 2025
Area 156 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-687   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -150 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 128 m2 + roof terrace 48 m2 3+1 - 128 m2 + roof terrace 48 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion…
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
GP real estate
Villa Nice 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Villa Nice 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Area 115–175 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID: CP-775 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak Distance to the sea -1000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km Ercan Airport – 55 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:…
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$411,625
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$314,972
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 81–170 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-703   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 81 m2 2+1 Penthouse -  121 m2   AVAILABLE VILLATYPES: 2+1 - 170 m2  3+1 - 205 m2…
DevoDirect
Realting.com
