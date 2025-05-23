Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
ID: CP-692
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km
– Ercan Airport – 25 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 220 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2024
FACILITIES:
Central heating (pip…
TERRA – Comfort and Style in Alsanjak by developer KIBRISReady-made residential complex with modern apartments and villas, located in one of the most popular areas of Northern Cyprus - Alsancak.It has a favorable location, developed infrastructure and unique conditions for purchasing real es…
ELITE LIFE
Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea.
The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
ID: CP-688
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak
– Distance to the sea -1700M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
– Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 49 m2
2+1 - 74 m2
SCHEDULE:
Start of construction: June 2023
Completion Date: March 2…
AQUALINA RESIDENCE – Symbol of Elegance and Unique Resort Image of LifeWelcome to AQUALINA RESIDENCE, a luxury residential complex on the west coast of Kyrenia, where the Mediterranean lifestyle is combined with impeccable comfort. The project is located only 400 meters from the sea, offerin…
PROJECT ID:
ID: CP-791
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak
Distance to the sea -4000M
Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
Ercan Airport – 55 km
…
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center.
Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center!
The project, which draws attention with…
PROJECT ID:
CP-790
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta
Distance to the sea -300M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 45km
Ercan Airport – 25 km
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-775
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak
Distance to the sea -1000M
Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:…