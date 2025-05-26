  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus

Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$104,399
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26642
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lefkoniko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Olea Cyprus Project is now waiting for all investors who love serenity and nature. Olea Cyprus Project uniquely meets the intense needs of our valued customers.

Based on your needs, we offer: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 flats and 2+1, 3+1 penthouses.

Our units are designed with high-quality finishes and modern appliances to create a comfortable living space. We are confident that you will find the perfect home in our project.

Experience the best of small-town living at the Olea Residence. Surrounded by natural beauty, with a friendly community and local shops and restaurants. the Olea Residence offers a relaxed and natural lifestyle, while still providing convenient access to essential services.

With our daily services to the beach and vice versa, you will feel like you are two steps away from the sea. You will have the beauty of the beach and the peace of nature at the same time, which is already less than 10 minutes driving distance.

ACTIVITIES:

  • Beach Shuttle
  • Green Ares
  • Restaurant
  • Pharmacy
  • Supermarket
  • Multipurpose Sport Court
  • Outdoor Adult & Kids Pool
  • Indoor Adult & Kids Pool
  • Cycling Paths
  • Walking Paths
  • Cafe/Bar
  • Beauty Salon
  • Gym
  • Gated Community
  • Bank

Location on the map

Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
