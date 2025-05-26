Residential quarter Olea Cyprus

Olea Cyprus Project is now waiting for all investors who love serenity and nature. Olea Cyprus Project uniquely meets the intense needs of our valued customers.

Based on your needs, we offer: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 flats and 2+1, 3+1 penthouses.

Our units are designed with high-quality finishes and modern appliances to create a comfortable living space. We are confident that you will find the perfect home in our project.

Experience the best of small-town living at the Olea Residence. Surrounded by natural beauty, with a friendly community and local shops and restaurants. the Olea Residence offers a relaxed and natural lifestyle, while still providing convenient access to essential services.

With our daily services to the beach and vice versa, you will feel like you are two steps away from the sea. You will have the beauty of the beach and the peace of nature at the same time, which is already less than 10 minutes driving distance.

ACTIVITIES: