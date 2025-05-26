  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex ARCADIA

Residential complex ARCADIA

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,775
;
45
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27176
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

PLACE WHERE DREAMS BECOME REALITY

Arcadia, located in Iskele Boğaz, is a vibrant residential complex featuring 300 modern units, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom dublex and two-bedroom dublex. Each unit is designed for comfort and luxury, ideal for residents and investors alike. Just a 10-minutes walk from the sea, Arcadia offers easy access to beautiful beaches and a serene coastal lifestyle. With a range of amenities and facilities, it provides a perfect blend of modern living, scenic beauty, and convenient life.

Payment plan

  • %35 Down Payment
  • %45 Second Payment Until The Key Handover
  • %20 Third Payment After
  • The Key Handover

 

Types

  • Studio
  • One Bedroom
  • One Bedroom Dublex
  • Two Bedroom Dublex

Facilities

  • Basketball Court
  • Volleyball Court
  • Tennis Court
  • Football Field
  • Mini Golf Course
  • Kids Club
  • Children's Playground
  • Amphitheatre
  • Commercial units/Shops
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Gym/Fitness
  • Spa
  • Swimming Pool
  • Children's Swimming Pool
  • Mini Aqua Park
  • Parking areas
  • Electric Vehicle Charging Station
  • Reception/Project Management Office

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,363
Apartment building NCP-119 Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$110,162
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
from
$511,757
Residential quarter Sunland (Karsiyaka)
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,413
You are viewing
Residential complex ARCADIA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,775
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$314,525
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 100–136 m²
2 real estate properties 2
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence. The Caesar BLUE…
Developer
Afik
Leave a request
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications