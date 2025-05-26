Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.

Cozy one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 50 m2 with modern furniture and appliances. The apartment has a balcony and a spacious roof terrace of 40 m2 with a beautiful view.

The kitchen set is equipped with built-in BOSCH appliances: oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a coffee machine and an electric kettle.

The complex is located 50 meters from the supermarket, nearby restaurants, pharmacies, parks, sandy beaches, public and private schools and 15 minutes drive from the center of Kyrenia.

Nearby public transport stop, and a 5 * hotel is a 10-minute walk away.

Three 2-storey blocks were built on the closed guarded territory of the project.

Infrastructure:

Large swimming pool

Park

Wastewater treatment systems

Car parking

Street lighting

The territory is fenced with a stone fence

Main characteristics:

Spacious living room

Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture

Two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes

Ceramic tiled flooring

Fully equipped bathroom

Panoramic double-glazed windows

Infrastructure for air conditioning installation

Infrastructure for Internet and television

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!