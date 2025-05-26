Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.

Cozy one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 50 m2 with modern furniture and appliances. The apartment has a balcony and a spacious roof terrace of 40 m2 with a beautiful view.
The kitchen set is equipped with built-in BOSCH appliances: oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a coffee machine and an electric kettle.
The complex is located 50 meters from the supermarket, nearby restaurants, pharmacies, parks, sandy beaches, public and private schools and 15 minutes drive from the center of Kyrenia.
Nearby public transport stop, and a 5 * hotel is a 10-minute walk away.
Three 2-storey blocks were built on the closed guarded territory of the project.
Infrastructure:
Large swimming pool
Park
Wastewater treatment systems
Car parking
Street lighting
The territory is fenced with a stone fence
Main characteristics:
Spacious living room
Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes
Ceramic tiled flooring
Fully equipped bathroom
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Infrastructure for air conditioning installation
Infrastructure for Internet and television
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!