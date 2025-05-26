  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.

Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.

Karavas, Northern Cyprus
ID: 26323
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Karavas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Cozy one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 50 m2 with modern furniture and appliances. The apartment has a balcony and a spacious roof terrace of 40 m2 with a beautiful view.

The kitchen set is equipped with built-in BOSCH appliances: oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a coffee machine and an electric kettle.

The complex is located 50 meters from the supermarket, nearby restaurants, pharmacies, parks, sandy beaches, public and private schools and 15 minutes drive from the center of Kyrenia.

Nearby public transport stop, and a 5 * hotel is a 10-minute walk away.

Three 2-storey blocks were built on the closed guarded territory of the project.

Infrastructure:

Large swimming pool
Park
Wastewater treatment systems
Car parking
Street lighting
The territory is fenced with a stone fence

Main characteristics:

Spacious living room
Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes
Ceramic tiled flooring
Fully equipped bathroom
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Infrastructure for air conditioning installation
Infrastructure for Internet and television

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Karavas, Northern Cyprus

