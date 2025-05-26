  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$77,130
BTC
0.9174473
ETH
48.0873357
USDT
76 257.3446900
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 26321
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach Long Beach.

This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus.

Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure your convenience and comfort.

Completion of construction: delivered

Our prices are 30% - 40% lower than the cost of similar apartments from the developer!

Main features:

Cozy living room
Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Fully equipped bathroom
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
Electric water heater
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Glass railings on the balcony

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pools
Jacuzzi
Children's pool with aqua park
Separate areas for relaxation and sunbathing near the pools
Indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and sauna
Restaurants, cafe and bar in the pool
SPA salon
Fitness center
Gym and martial arts room
Tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts
Squash court
Large children's playroom with game consoles and board games
Children's outdoor playgrounds
Billiards
Park areas
Playgrounds for barbecue
Amphitheater for film screenings and artist performances
Car rental
Free transfer to the beach
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

