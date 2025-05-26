Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort

Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach Long Beach.

This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus.

Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure your convenience and comfort.

Completion of construction: delivered

Our prices are 30% - 40% lower than the cost of similar apartments from the developer!

Main features:

Cozy living room

Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture

Fully equipped bathroom

High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom

Electric water heater

Panoramic double-glazed windows

Glass railings on the balcony

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pools

Jacuzzi

Children's pool with aqua park

Separate areas for relaxation and sunbathing near the pools

Indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and sauna

Restaurants, cafe and bar in the pool

SPA salon

Fitness center

Gym and martial arts room

Tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts

Squash court

Large children's playroom with game consoles and board games

Children's outdoor playgrounds

Billiards

Park areas

Playgrounds for barbecue

Amphitheater for film screenings and artist performances

Car rental

Free transfer to the beach

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!