Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort

Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach Long Beach.
This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus.
Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure your convenience and comfort.
Completion of construction: delivered
Main features:
Cozy living room
Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Fully equipped bathroom
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
Electric water heater
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Glass railings on the balcony
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pools
Jacuzzi
Children's pool with aqua park
Separate areas for relaxation and sunbathing near the pools
Indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and sauna
Restaurants, cafe and bar in the pool
SPA salon
Fitness center
Gym and martial arts room
Tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts
Squash court
Large children's playroom with game consoles and board games
Children's outdoor playgrounds
Billiards
Park areas
Playgrounds for barbecue
Amphitheater for film screenings and artist performances
Car rental
Free transfer to the beach
