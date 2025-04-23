  1. Realting.com
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,469
11 1
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

HABITAT – the flagship project in the Esentepe area from the developer Evergreen

HABITAT is a large-scale residential and infrastructure project located in the Tatlisu (Esentepe) district, in a picturesque area with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountain landscape. The total area of the plot is 267,600 m2, of which 200,000 m2 are allocated for landscaped green areas, making the project one of the largest in the region.

The complex includes 1260 residential units: studios, apartments 1+1 and 2+1, lofts, as well as bungalows with direct sea views. For investors, commercial space is provided - 5000 m2 on the first line with a facade along the road with a length of 1 km.

The project is organized on the principle of a closed autonomous village with its own infrastructure, including roads, boulevards, treadmills and bicycle paths (4 km), recreation and leisure areas, as well as public and commercial facilities. There is a separate ring passage and a central entrance with a 1.2 km long boulevard. The maximum high-altitude point of the project is 104 meters above sea level.

Architecture and improvement

  • Panoramic bungalows with sea views

  • Extended interblock space (up to 110 m between blocks)

  • Quality finish: plumbing, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes

  • Variable options: warm floor, furniture bags, help with installation of air conditioners

  • Management company and rental office in the territory

  • Ground parking

Infrastructure

The project includes more than 30 types of internal and external objects:

  • Indoor and outdoor pools, mini-water park

  • Fitness room, spa complex, massage and meditation areas

  • Restaurant complex, bars, observation decks, barbecue area

  • Medical center (ambulance, pharmacy)

  • Riding center and pony club

  • Tennis, basketball, beach volleyball

  • Organic garden, farm market, animal nursery

  • British private school on site (25 donums of land + boarding school)

  • Transfer to the beaches and other Evergreen projects

  • Electric vehicle stations and grey water reuse system

Commercial component

The project envisages up to 11,000 m2 of commercial space, some of which have already been purchased by major brands. Available premises from 50 to 1000 m2. The sale is carried out by individual agreement, the minimum cost is from £ 2800 / m2 with a contribution of 50%. The most popular premises are for retail trade, salons, banks, coffee shops and household services.

Financial conditions

Standard payment plan:

  • 35% – down payment

  • 10% after 6 months

  • 5% in another 6 months

  • The balance - in interest-free installments for 36 months

Special offer for penthouses (validity is specified):

  • 40% during the first month

  • 40% for 39 months (without interest)

  • 20% - within 24 months after the delivery of the object

  • The offer is valid for all types of penthouses in the complex

The delivery of the complex is 2027.

The HABITAT project is a unique combination of architecture, comfort, large-scale infrastructure and a thoughtful commercial environment. This is an investment opportunity and a new generation residential format in Northern Cyprus.

Leave a request to get a detailed presentation of the complex, current prices, layout options and available facilities.

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
