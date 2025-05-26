  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Villa Bella

Villa Bella

Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,93M
;
16
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26673
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazafani

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The main advantages of Villa Bella:

  1. Excellent location: The villa is located only 1500 meters from the sea, which makes it an ideal place for beach lovers and active lifestyle. Bellapais is a quiet and picturesque village, but it is in close proximity to the vibrant city of Kyrenia, where you will find many restaurants, shops and entertainment.
  2. Modern design and large areas: The villa has an area of 295 square meters and is designed with comfort and spaciousness in mind. The bright and open layout creates a pleasant atmosphere, and the panoramic windows provide breathtaking views of the mountains and the sea. The spacious living room, kitchen and dining room overlook the pool terrace, offering the perfect place for family meetings and outdoor recreation.
  3. Large plot with swimming pool: The villa is located on a plot of 835 square meters, which includes a beautiful pool and spacious terraces. Here you can enjoy swimming in the pool on hot summer days or relax on the terrace with a cup of coffee in a cool winter morning.
  4. Quality and reliability: The construction of Villa Bella is carried out using high quality materials, guaranteeing durability and reliability. The developer of the project has extensive experience in the financial and banking sector, which gives the project stability and economic feasibility.

Location on the map

Kazafani, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Amazing 7 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$339,756
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$777,494
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,359
You are viewing
Villa Bella
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,93M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Cheap 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Lapta
Villa Cheap 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$450,546
The year of construction 2025
ID: CP-687   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -150 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 128 m2 + roof terrace 48 m2 3+1 - 128 m2 + roof terrace 48 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Villa Stylish 5 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Stylish 5 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
PROJECT ID: CP-776 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -2000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 55 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications