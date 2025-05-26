Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Excellent location: The villa is located only 1500 meters from the sea, which makes it an ideal place for beach lovers and active lifestyle. Bellapais is a quiet and picturesque village, but it is in close proximity to the vibrant city of Kyrenia, where you will find many restaurants, shops and entertainment.
Modern design and large areas: The villa has an area of 295 square meters and is designed with comfort and spaciousness in mind. The bright and open layout creates a pleasant atmosphere, and the panoramic windows provide breathtaking views of the mountains and the sea. The spacious living room, kitchen and dining room overlook the pool terrace, offering the perfect place for family meetings and outdoor recreation.
Large plot with swimming pool: The villa is located on a plot of 835 square meters, which includes a beautiful pool and spacious terraces. Here you can enjoy swimming in the pool on hot summer days or relax on the terrace with a cup of coffee in a cool winter morning.
Quality and reliability: The construction of Villa Bella is carried out using high quality materials, guaranteeing durability and reliability. The developer of the project has extensive experience in the financial and banking sector, which gives the project stability and economic feasibility.
PROJECT ID:
CP-776
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -2000M
Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES…
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ”
The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby.
Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB.
The infrastruct…