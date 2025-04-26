Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
PROJECT ID:
CP-817
PAYMENT PLANE:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Distance to the sea -1000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km
Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:…
PROJECT ID:
CP-786
PAYMENT PLANE:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Distance to the sea -100M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km
Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-822
PAYMENT PLANE:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Distance to the sea -10M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km
Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-816
PAYMENT PLANE:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Distance to the sea -500M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km
Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
…
This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS>
The project includes many additional services. Among thes…
PROJECT ID:
CP-815
PAYMENT PLANE:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Distance to the sea -10M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km
Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
…