  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Lefke Belediyesi

apartments
15
Residential quarter Aphrodite Park 4
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aphrodite Wellness
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$97,321
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
from
$633,573
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aphrodite The Wave (Phase 3)
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,986
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$105,122
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 35–104 m²
4 real estate objects 4
ID: CP-707   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren    – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 35 m2 1+1 - 44 m2 - 77 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 44 m2 - 55 m2 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Comp…
Agency
Properties and partners
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Area 39–97 m²
3 real estate objects 3
PROJECT ID: CP-817 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren Distance to the sea -1000M Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Aphrodite Aqua
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$88,531
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren 100 M to the Beach
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 7–50 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID: CP-786 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren Distance to the sea -100M Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Apartment building Direckt on the beach- Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 45–109 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID: CP-822 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren Distance to the sea -10M Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Apartment building 2 Room Good Facilities Apartment in Cyprus
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
from
$97,575
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
Area 34–117 m²
5 real estate objects 5
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 34-59m2 1+1 - 69m2 2+1 - 105-124 m2 3+1 - 161m2 2+1 - LOFT 185 3+1 - LOFT 229m2 4+1 - DUBLEX 251m2 4+1 - PENTHOUSE DUPLEX 603-1206m2 SCHE…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential quarter ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$94,403
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren 500 M to the Beach
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 50–70 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID: CP-816 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren Distance to the sea -500M Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$81,105
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 34–229 m²
7 real estate objects 7
This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS>  The project includes many additional services. Among thes…
Developer
Alpcans Construction
Residential quarter COASTAL HEAVEN *
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren 10 M to the Beach
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Area 34–56 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID: CP-815 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren Distance to the sea -10M Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
