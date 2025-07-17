  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefka

New buildings for sale in Lefka, Northern Cyprus

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building NCP-153 Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters
Apartment building NCP-153 Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$509,213
The year of construction 2026
Area 185–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters from the sea in Karsiyaka, Northern Cyprus.the project includes 12 private villas with individual pools, advanced climate control, and spacious garden areas. Combining Mediterranean c…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go