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Shops for sale in Northern Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
16
offices
4
3 properties total found
Shop 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Shops in a Busy Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the developed city of Cyprus, is a modern …
$304,674
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Shop 150 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$392,384
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Shop 76 m² in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Shop 76 m²
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Newly built Shops near the University and Arterial Road in Guzelyurt Kalkanli These shops in…
$126,586
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