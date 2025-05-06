Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.ProjectGRAND SAPPHIR…
Under the blue sky next to the picturesque mountains...
Caesar Blue — is a modern residential complex located near the sandy beach on the Mediterranean Sea. Fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club — is a real decoration of Northern Cyprus. At your service the…
Payment Scheme: Cortjard Platinum
Deposit 5,000 pounds
35% – down payment upon signing the contract
45% - in installments before key transfer
20% - after transferring keys to installments for 1 year
Dates of delivery:
C1 – C2 – C3 – C4 – C5 – C6 – …
🌟 Exclusive residential complex in Bahçeler, İskele 🌟 Your new home is a combination of luxury, comfort and unique design!🏡 About the project:- Building area: 25,053 m2.- Closed area: 24,300 m2.- Green area: 2,330 m2 - cozy gardens and recreation areas.🔹 Configuration- 9 blocks.384 exquisite…
Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016.
Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable inve…
ELYSIUM is a low-rise luxury residential complex. The project is a closed microdistrict of elite real estate with a total area of 33,000 square meters. The territory has security, resort infrastructure, tropical garden, stylish landscape design, decorative lighting and lounge areas.ELYSIUM A…
Location:
Prime beachfront location (2-minute walk)
Near market, fish restaurant, and park
Zoning allows for only 2 floors in the immediate area
Design:
Iconic and dynamic architecture, visible from afar
Challenges traditional high-rise aesthetics
Prior…
Infinity is a modern residential complex developed and designed by Isatis Construction, which offers a wide selection of apartments with sea views. It is located 450 meters from the breathtaking of the Long Beach Beach, which is an excellent place for a calm life or just for relaxation. In…
Start Your Dream in North Cyprus!
The comfort and exclusivity you've dreamed of await you in one of the most attractive locations in North Cyprus! Live in harmony with nature, with breathtaking sea and mountain views.
Project Features
Total number of apartments: 41
Completion date:…
1
Developer
ELIZA LUXURY CONCEPT
LCD “ BLUE LAGUNA ” is a modern residential complex-exclusive,
located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus 150 meters from the sea!
Located a few steps from a fully equipped, excellent sandy beach with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. Fully equipped apartments surrou…
The residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah – a imaginative residential complex with many luxurious amenities for life and relaxation. This stunning project stands out for its unique palm-shaped pool, which makes an indelible impression, as well as panoramic pools on the 17th floor of each …
OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE
CONDITIONS FOR SALE
GENERAL INFORMATION
▪ Number of blocks: 21
▪ Number of apartments: 1560
▪ Number of stores: 30
▪ Distance to the sea: 600 m.
▪ Land Area: 50,000 m2
PAYMENT PLANS
35% down payment
35% before receiving keys
30% a…
Caesar Resort & SPA is a large-scale residential complex in Northern Cyprus, located in the Iskele area, just 600 meters from the famous Long Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartments: studios, apartments with one, two, three and four bedrooms, with an area of 46 m2 to 198 m2. All ap…
Developer: EVO/CEBARGOS DEVELOPMENT LTDLocation: Iskele, Yeni Iskele districtDistance to sea: 650 mAbout the projectE-VOLVE is an innovative residential complex embodying a new era of automation and energy efficiency.The letter “E” symbolizes the beginning of a new era, where artificial inte…
ID: CP-720
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele/ Bahçeler
– Distance to the sea 650M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 310 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Pool
Hobby…
Courtyard Platinum
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee
Campaign Process
Valid until January 31, 2025 or while stock lasts.
The campaign is valid for the specified apartments as of November 15, 2024.
Scope
The campaign is valid for the…
Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the SeaRiverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a hig…
The residential complex-giant CAESAR RESORT SPA has an ideal location relative to the Mediterranean Sea: only 300 m from the gently sandy beach of Long Beach (1.5 km long) with its famous restaurants, equipped with recreation areas, sports grounds, walking and bicycle paths.CAESAR RESORT SPA…
Luxury, style and spectacular views at Panorama Long BeachDiscover a unique residence in the prestigious Panorama Long Beach complex – a place where modern design, first-class infrastructure and sea harmony create a perfect lifestyle.This exquisite 1+1 apartment is located on the 2nd floor o…
Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 c…
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich
culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence.
The Caesar BLUE…
Your cozy dream house in picturesque Boise! We present a unique project of three private villas in one of the most picturesque regions of the Northern Cyprus. This project combines scope, comfort and amazing location. Key advantages: Spacious villas with a thought -out layout: - Re…
Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, t…
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU consists of 5 high-rise buildings, each with 28 floors, and 8 low blocks, each with 5 floors. The project is located on a plot with a total area of 90727.18 m2 and includes 2345 units, including studios, one, two, three bedroom apartments and penthouses.GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU …
ID: CP-678
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach
– Distance to the sea -100M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 80 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Open terrace on the roof…
Modern LCD is located 600 meters from the picturesque sandy beach of the Mediterranean Sea, has a developed infrastructure suitable for recreation and permanent residence: swimming pools, a sauna, hammam, a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, mini water park for children, spa, shops, pharm…
Northern Cyprus is a unique place with a rich history, impressive views and attractive investment opportunities. Tell your customers about all the benefits of this region and help them make the right choice in favor of the real estate of Northern Cyprus. We are ready to provide all the neces…