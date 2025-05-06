  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$276,739
The year of construction 2022
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Otuken
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Otuken
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$256,602
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 120 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-676   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 90 m2 + Garden 25 m2 2+1 - 95 m2 + Terrace 75 m2   SCHEDULE: construction start: June 2023…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,677
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$147,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.ProjectGRAND SAPPHIR…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Venice
Residential quarter Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
The year of construction 2029
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,593
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Area 50–100 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Under the blue sky next to the picturesque mountains... Caesar Blue — is a modern residential complex located near the sandy beach on the Mediterranean Sea. Fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club — is a real decoration of Northern Cyprus. At your service the…
Developer
Afik
Residential complex PLATINUM
Residential complex PLATINUM
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,660
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Payment Scheme: Cortjard Platinum   Deposit 5,000 pounds  35% – down payment upon signing the contract   45% - in installments before key transfer   20% - after transferring keys to installments for 1 year   Dates of delivery:   C1 – C2 – C3 – C4 – C5 – C6 – …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Apartment building Amazing 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Apartment building Amazing 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$448,365
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 105 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-729   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Bahçeler  – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Penthouse  -  75 m2 3+1 - 105 m2 3+1 Penthouse  - 105 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$238,660
The year of construction 2026
🌟 Exclusive residential complex in Bahçeler, İskele 🌟 Your new home is a combination of luxury, comfort and unique design!🏡 About the project:- Building area: 25,053 m2.- Closed area: 24,300 m2.- Green area: 2,330 m2 - cozy gardens and recreation areas.🔹 Configuration- 9 blocks.384 exquisite…
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 4Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Long Beach
Apartment building 4Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$674,333
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 320 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-658   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Long Beach – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 PENTHOUSE - 320 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool …
Agency
Properties and partners
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,250
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Area 55–93 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-679   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 55 m2  1+1 - 64 m2  2+1 - 93 m2 1+1 - 61 m2 + 23 m2 terrace   SCHEDULE: Completion Date…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$92,212
The year of construction 2018
Area 43–48 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016. Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable inve…
Developer
Saryap Insaat LTD
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,263
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
ELYSIUM is a low-rise luxury residential complex. The project is a closed microdistrict of elite real estate with a total area of 33,000 square meters. The territory has security, resort infrastructure, tropical garden, stylish landscape design, decorative lighting and lounge areas.ELYSIUM A…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$219,512
Finishing options Finished
Location: Prime beachfront location (2-minute walk) Near market, fish restaurant, and park Zoning allows for only 2 floors in the immediate area Design: Iconic and dynamic architecture, visible from afar Challenges traditional high-rise aesthetics Prior…
Agency
Right way Group
Apartment building charming 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building charming 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$370,538
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 98 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-660   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 95 m2 - 103 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  Control…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,586
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Infinity is a modern residential complex developed and designed by Isatis Construction, which offers a wide selection of apartments with sea views. It is located 450 meters from the breathtaking of the Long Beach Beach, which is an excellent place for a calm life or just for relaxation. In…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Residential complex Eliza Luxury
Residential complex Eliza Luxury
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$190,550
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Start Your Dream in North Cyprus! The comfort and exclusivity you've dreamed of await you in one of the most attractive locations in North Cyprus! Live in harmony with nature, with breathtaking sea and mountain views. Project Features Total number of apartments: 41 Completion date:…
Developer
ELIZA LUXURY CONCEPT
Residential quarter The Velaris
Residential quarter The Velaris
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex BLUE LAGUNA
Residential complex BLUE LAGUNA
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,742
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
LCD “ BLUE LAGUNA ” is a modern residential complex-exclusive, located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus 150 meters from the sea! Located a few steps from a fully equipped, excellent sandy beach with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. Fully equipped apartments surrou…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Apartment building Cheap 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Otuken
Apartment building Cheap 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Otuken
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$307,130
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 115–205 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-684   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 108 m2 - 115 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 205 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,072
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 20
Area 45–92 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah – a imaginative residential complex with many luxurious amenities for life and relaxation. This stunning project stands out for its unique palm-shaped pool, which makes an indelible impression, as well as panoramic pools on the 17th floor of each …
Developer
Afik
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex OCEAN LIFE
Residential complex OCEAN LIFE
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$110,128
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE  CONDITIONS FOR SALE GENERAL INFORMATION ▪ Number of blocks: 21 ▪ Number of apartments: 1560 ▪ Number of stores: 30 ▪ Distance to the sea: 600 m. ▪ Land Area: 50,000 m2   PAYMENT PLANS 35% down payment   35% before receiving keys 30% a…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Elysium 2
Residential quarter Elysium 2
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Terra Life
Residential quarter Terra Life
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,119
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$54,303
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 95 m²
1 real estate object 1
Caesar Resort & SPA is a large-scale residential complex in Northern Cyprus, located in the Iskele area, just 600 meters from the famous Long Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartments: studios, apartments with one, two, three and four bedrooms, with an area of 46 m2 to 198 m2. All ap…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$193,780
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,556
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Developer: EVO/CEBARGOS DEVELOPMENT LTDLocation: Iskele, Yeni Iskele districtDistance to sea: 650 mAbout the projectE-VOLVE is an innovative residential complex embodying a new era of automation and energy efficiency.The letter “E” symbolizes the beginning of a new era, where artificial inte…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,368
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$565,450
The year of construction 2023
Area 310 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-720   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele/ Bahçeler – Distance to the sea 650M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 310 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Pool Hobby…
Agency
Properties and partners
Apartment building 7% Rental Guarantee for 2 years
Apartment building 7% Rental Guarantee for 2 years
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,053
The year of construction 2027
Area 48 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Courtyard Platinum Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee Campaign Process Valid until January  31, 2025 or while stock lasts. The campaign is valid for the specified apartments as of November 15, 2024. Scope The campaign is valid for the…
Agency
Right way Group
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,982
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the SeaRiverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a hig…
Agency
GP real estate
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,934
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
The residential complex-giant CAESAR RESORT SPA has an ideal location relative to the Mediterranean Sea: only 300 m from the gently sandy beach of Long Beach (1.5 km long) with its famous restaurants, equipped with recreation areas, sports grounds, walking and bicycle paths.CAESAR RESORT SPA…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$126,021
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$190,362
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 69–163 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-615   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -600M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 – 49 - 61m2 1+1 – 69 - 87m2 2+1 – 110 - 140m2 3+1 –165 - 180m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2023   FACIL…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,573
Finishing options Finished
1 real estate object 1
Luxury, style and spectacular views at Panorama Long BeachDiscover a unique residence in the prestigious Panorama Long Beach complex – a place where modern design, first-class infrastructure and sea harmony create a perfect lifestyle.This exquisite 1+1 apartment is located on the 2nd floor o…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$220,378
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,854
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,811
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,150
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 53–75 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 c…
Developer
Recaioğlu Group
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Green Diamond Tower City
Residential quarter Green Diamond Tower City
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Tourist complex
Tourist complex
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$299,166
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel block, terraced design. Views: Uninterrupted 180-degree sea views, south-facing views towards Famagusta, north-facing views towards Karpaz Bay. Features: 701 flats (studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, …
Agency
Right way Group
Residential quarter Blue Life
Residential quarter Blue Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,519
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter AquaMarine (Bogaz Mansion)
Residential quarter AquaMarine (Bogaz Mansion)
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$314,525
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 100–136 m²
2 real estate objects 2
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence. The Caesar BLUE…
Developer
Afik
Residential quarter Querencia
Residential quarter Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Caesar Blue Line Villa
Residential quarter Caesar Blue Line Villa
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,634
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$291,304
Agency
GP real estate
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,424
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate object 1
Your cozy dream house in picturesque Boise! ​​ We present a unique project of three private villas in one of the most picturesque regions of the Northern Cyprus. This project combines scope, comfort and amazing location. Key advantages: Spacious villas with a thought -out layout: - Re…
Agency
Surkon estate
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,672
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 28
1 real estate object 1
Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, t…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,255
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,111
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU consists of 5 high-rise buildings, each with 28 floors, and 8 low blocks, each with 5 floors. The project is located on a plot with a total area of 90727.18 m2 and includes 2345 units, including studios, one, two, three bedroom apartments and penthouses.GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU …
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,455
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$238,616
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$211,775
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 80 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-678   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 80 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Open terrace on the roof…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Elysium
Residential quarter Elysium
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$205,179
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2022
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Agency
Cyplux Real Estate
Residential quarter Courtyard Platinum
Residential quarter Courtyard Platinum
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,162
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
Area 46–198 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Modern LCD is located 600 meters from the picturesque sandy beach of the Mediterranean Sea, has a developed infrastructure suitable for recreation and permanent residence: swimming pools, a sauna, hammam, a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, mini water park for children, spa, shops, pharm…
Developer
Afik
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,022
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$205,490
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 77–210 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-719   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 77 m2 - 91 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2024   FACILITI…
Agency
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,786
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,279
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$389,652
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 127 m²
1 real estate object 1
Northern Cyprus is a unique place with a rich history, impressive views and attractive investment opportunities. Tell your customers about all the benefits of this region and help them make the right choice in favor of the real estate of Northern Cyprus. We are ready to provide all the neces…
Developer
Afik
Residential quarter Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential quarter Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,145
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,119
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 50–170 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-723   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -170M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 50 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 170 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2024   FACILITIES: B…
Agency
Properties and partners
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,989
The year of construction 2023
Area 64 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-701   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 62 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Beach Shuttle Undergr…
Agency
Properties and partners
