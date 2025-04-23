Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy

Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in Chatalka

We offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.

Main characteristics:

4 spacious bedrooms

6 bathrooms

Own swimming pool 17 m2

Hammam and Finnish sauna

Spacious terrace with barbecue area

Parking for 2 cars

Solar panels and diesel generator

Interior and decoration:

Exquisite Italian furniture

Natural marble in floors and bathrooms

Full household appliances complete

Premium design and thoughtful planning

Location and benefits:

The picturesque area of Chatalkoy – the perfect combination of nature and infrastructure

Proximity to urban amenities - shops, restaurants, schools

Respectable environment and high standard of living

This house is created for those who dream of a modern and comfortable space where you can enjoy privacy and luxury.

📞Contact us to find out all the details and make an appointment.