  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy

Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy

Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
BTC
8.1613450
ETH
427.7709859
USDT
678 363.2130269
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25518
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Town
    Agios Epiktitos

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in Chatalka

We offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.

Main characteristics:

  • 4 spacious bedrooms

  • 6 bathrooms

  • Own swimming pool 17 m2

  • Hammam and Finnish sauna

  • Spacious terrace with barbecue area

  • Parking for 2 cars

  • Solar panels and diesel generator

Interior and decoration:

  • Exquisite Italian furniture

  • Natural marble in floors and bathrooms

  • Full household appliances complete

  • Premium design and thoughtful planning

Location and benefits:

  • The picturesque area of Chatalkoy – the perfect combination of nature and infrastructure

  • Proximity to urban amenities - shops, restaurants, schools

  • Respectable environment and high standard of living

This house is created for those who dream of a modern and comfortable space where you can enjoy privacy and luxury.

📞Contact us to find out all the details and make an appointment.

Location on the map

Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Cottage village Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,487
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$694,224
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$590,780
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$395,272
Villa Proekt Gavayi Na Severnom Kipre
Northern Cyprus
from
$84,679
You are viewing
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$521,349
The year of construction 2025
Area 218 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 55 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 218 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Children Playg…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–347 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Villa Stylish 5 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Stylish 5 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
PROJECT ID: CP-776 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -2000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 55 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
05.09.2023
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
Show all publications