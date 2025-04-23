Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy

Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in Chatalka
We offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.
Main characteristics:
4 spacious bedrooms
6 bathrooms
Own swimming pool 17 m2
Hammam and Finnish sauna
Spacious terrace with barbecue area
Parking for 2 cars
Solar panels and diesel generator
Interior and decoration:
Exquisite Italian furniture
Natural marble in floors and bathrooms
Full household appliances complete
Premium design and thoughtful planning
Location and benefits:
The picturesque area of Chatalkoy – the perfect combination of nature and infrastructure
Proximity to urban amenities - shops, restaurants, schools
Respectable environment and high standard of living
This house is created for those who dream of a modern and comfortable space where you can enjoy privacy and luxury.
📞Contact us to find out all the details and make an appointment.