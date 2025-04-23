Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach

Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.
Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, the Mediterranean Sea meets with first-class service, and every detail is thought out for your convenience.
🌊 Location: Iskele, Long Beach with a length of about 3 km
🏙 Modern Architecture and Design
Grand Sapphire Resort brings together:
✔Three tall buildings with panoramic views
✔Seven low-rise buildings for secluded life
✔25-storey 5-star hotel with casino and spa
✔The largest basin of Northern Cyprus – 4000 m2
🏝 Unique Infrastructure
🔹 Recreation and entertainment areas
✔ More than 10 swimming pools, including the largest on the island - "Punta Cana", including infinity pool and water park
✔ Sky Bar and panoramic terraces
✔ Casino, cinema, nightclub
🔹 Wellness & spa
✔ Fitness center with the latest equipment
✔ SPA, hammam, indoor pool
✔ Yoga and relaxation zones
🔹 Active lifestyle
✔ Tennis court, mini golf
✔ Beach volleyball
✔ Sports grounds
🔹 For families with children
✔ Children's play areas and garden
✔ English school near the complex
✔ Organic garden and barbecue area
🏡 Security and Comfort
✔ The smart home system
✔ Video surveillance and security 24/7
✔ Centralized air conditioning and water supply
✔ Own management company
Leasing through the Management Company:
💎 Your level of life - in Grand Sappiere Resort
Grand Sapphire Resort is a project that combines a premium location next to the entire Grand Sapphire project, which is the largest and most advanced luxury infrastructure project in Northern Cyprus (see the announcements of Grand Sapphire Resort 2 and Grand Sapphire Blu) and investment attractiveness.
📞Contact us today to learn more and choose your perfect option!