Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
$108,672
ID: 25512
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Georgios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.

Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, the Mediterranean Sea meets with first-class service, and every detail is thought out for your convenience.

🌊 Location: Iskele, Long Beach with a length of about 3 km

  • 492 m to the beach - landscaped promenade, walking areas
  • 10 minutes to Famagusta – the historical center of the region
  • 5 minutes to Boaz – fishing village with atmospheric restaurants
  • 30 minutes to the yacht marina and Ercan Airport

🏙 Modern Architecture and Design

Grand Sapphire Resort brings together:
✔Three tall buildings with panoramic views
✔Seven low-rise buildings for secluded life
✔25-storey 5-star hotel with casino and spa
✔The largest basin of Northern Cyprus – 4000 m2

🏝 Unique Infrastructure

🔹 Recreation and entertainment areas
✔ More than 10 swimming pools, including the largest on the island - "Punta Cana", including infinity pool and water park
✔ Sky Bar and panoramic terraces
✔ Casino, cinema, nightclub

🔹 Wellness & spa
✔ Fitness center with the latest equipment
✔ SPA, hammam, indoor pool
✔ Yoga and relaxation zones

🔹 Active lifestyle
✔ Tennis court, mini golf
✔ Beach volleyball
✔ Sports grounds

🔹 For families with children
✔ Children's play areas and garden
✔ English school near the complex
✔ Organic garden and barbecue area

🏡 Security and Comfort

✔ The smart home system
✔ Video surveillance and security 24/7
✔ Centralized air conditioning and water supply
✔ Own management company

Leasing through the Management Company:

  • 70% - owner, 30% - UK

💎 Your level of life - in Grand Sappiere Resort

Grand Sapphire Resort is a project that combines a premium location next to the entire Grand Sapphire project, which is the largest and most advanced luxury infrastructure project in Northern Cyprus (see the announcements of Grand Sapphire Resort 2 and Grand Sapphire Blu) and investment attractiveness.

📞Contact us today to learn more and choose your perfect option!

Location on the map

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

You are viewing
from
$108,672
Ask all your questions
