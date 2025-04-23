Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach

Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.

Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, the Mediterranean Sea meets with first-class service, and every detail is thought out for your convenience.

🌊 Location: Iskele, Long Beach with a length of about 3 km

492 m to the beach - landscaped promenade, walking areas

10 minutes to Famagusta – the historical center of the region

5 minutes to Boaz – fishing village with atmospheric restaurants

30 minutes to the yacht marina and Ercan Airport

🏙 Modern Architecture and Design

Grand Sapphire Resort brings together:

✔Three tall buildings with panoramic views

✔Seven low-rise buildings for secluded life

✔25-storey 5-star hotel with casino and spa

✔The largest basin of Northern Cyprus – 4000 m2

🏝 Unique Infrastructure

🔹 Recreation and entertainment areas

✔ More than 10 swimming pools, including the largest on the island - "Punta Cana", including infinity pool and water park

✔ Sky Bar and panoramic terraces

✔ Casino, cinema, nightclub

🔹 Wellness & spa

✔ Fitness center with the latest equipment

✔ SPA, hammam, indoor pool

✔ Yoga and relaxation zones

🔹 Active lifestyle

✔ Tennis court, mini golf

✔ Beach volleyball

✔ Sports grounds

🔹 For families with children

✔ Children's play areas and garden

✔ English school near the complex

✔ Organic garden and barbecue area

🏡 Security and Comfort

✔ The smart home system

✔ Video surveillance and security 24/7

✔ Centralized air conditioning and water supply

✔ Own management company



Leasing through the Management Company:

70% - owner, 30% - UK

💎 Your level of life - in Grand Sappiere Resort

Grand Sapphire Resort is a project that combines a premium location next to the entire Grand Sapphire project, which is the largest and most advanced luxury infrastructure project in Northern Cyprus (see the announcements of Grand Sapphire Resort 2 and Grand Sapphire Blu) and investment attractiveness.

📞Contact us today to learn more and choose your perfect option!