  Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,643
22
ID: 26488
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3349
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A separate certificate of ownership (title) is ready.

There are no restrictions on the purchase and registration of 100% ownership for foreigners, unlike all neighboring complexes on this coast.

This is a rare opportunity to buy a fully finished house by the sea with clean documents and a guarantee of a safe transaction.

A fully furnished villa of about 200 m² with five bedrooms and a separate plot of land of 580 m² is completely ready for living. The house already has all the necessary furniture and appliances, utilities are connected.

The villa is located only 160 meters from the beach, you can walk to the sea in a couple of minutes. Kalecik is a district in Iskele, which is currently developing very quickly and is becoming one of the most attractive for investment.

The difference with Kalecik is that the supply is limited here, and the demand is very high, so the properties can be easily rented out or resold profitably.

The living room is very bright and spacious, with high ceilings and large windows that open up to a view of the blooming garden. Thanks to the clever zoning, it is easy to accommodate a large company here, while the space remains free and spacious.

The kitchen is done in pastel shades and is fully equipped: a gas stove, hood, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. In the hallway there is a laundry area with a washing machine and a place to store household items.
The villa has 6 air conditioners.

The house has two bathrooms, both bright and neat. One of them has a bathtub, the other has a shower. Plus there is a separate guest toilet.

The villa has five bedrooms, each of which is decorated in its own way and is suitable for different family members or for guests. The main bedroom is bright and cozy, there is a lot of light, and the view from the window is on the green garden. The other bedrooms are designed in calm colors, with beds and spacious wardrobes. There is also a children's room with a desk, shelves and bright details.

Location

The area already has all the necessary infrastructure for living and recreation: supermarkets, restaurants, beauty salons, pharmacies, a marina, five-star hotels are being built, a large amusement park and a new water park on the shore are planned.

  • 10 minutes drive to Long Beach
  • 20 minutes drive to Famagusta
  • 40 minutes drive to Ercan Airport
  • 45 minutes drive to Nicosia
  • 60 minutes drive to Larnaca Airport

Villa Features:

  • Spacious and bright living room with large windows
  • Fully equipped kitchen
  • Dining area with soft chairs
  • High ceilings
  • Five bedrooms, including a children's room
  • Built-in wardrobes in each bedroom
  • Storage room
  • Washing machine in the storage area
  • Two fully equipped bathrooms
  • Guest toilet
  • Windows overlooking the garden
  • Ceramic tiled flooring
  • Green fruitful garden with trees
  • Covered terrace for relaxation
  • Separate covered parking space
  • Fully furnished
  • All utilities connected

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

