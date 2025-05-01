  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi

apartments
16
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Eden Garden
Residential quarter Eden Garden
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,754
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnoe bungalo 3 1 v prestizhnom rayone Yeni Bogazici
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnoe bungalo 3 1 v prestizhnom rayone Yeni Bogazici
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$232,632
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
🌟 Exclusive 3+1 bungalow in the prestigious Yeni Boğaziçi district 🌟 Perfect combination of comfort, style and favorable location!Bungalow characteristics:- Living area: 142 m2 - spacious and bright rooms filled with coziness.- 370 m2 - the opportunity to create your own green oasis or recre…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Orchard
Residential quarter Orchard
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Salamis City
Residential quarter Salamis City
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,854
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lilium Park
Residential quarter Lilium Park
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Salamis Sea Palace
Residential quarter Salamis Sea Palace
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Neo Residence
Residential quarter Neo Residence
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,854
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Court 2
Residential quarter Olive Court 2
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,656
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Auralux
Residential quarter Auralux
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA
Residential complex ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,958
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate object 1
Orchard: A Luxurious Oasis in the Heart of Northern Cyprus🏝Unique residential complex surrounded by nature, orchards and Mediterranean harmonyOrchard is not just a home, it is a lifestyle. Located in the green, eco-friendly area of Yenibogazici, just 1 km from the sandy beach, it offers a un…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rosedale Villa
Residential quarter Rosedale Villa
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$397,693
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Residential quarter Suntree Villas
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$714,327
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Natura Park
Residential quarter Natura Park
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$263,440
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dream Homes 4 You
Residential quarter Dream Homes 4 You
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$379,961
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Majestic 3 *
Residential quarter Majestic 3 *
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$367,296
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vanora Park Salamis
Residential quarter Vanora Park Salamis
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$162,750
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go