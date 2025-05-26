Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.

The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019!
Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino.
The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 kilometers.
The apartment's space has been thoughtfully designed down to the last detail:
A sleeping area with a double bed and upholstered headboard, a comfortable sofa, and a sitting area by panoramic windows offering sea and city views.
The kitchen is equipped with a stovetop, oven, built-in dishwasher, microwave, electric kettle, and stainless steel sink.
A separate closet provides space for a washing machine and water heater, creating a neat and functional interior.
The complex and its surroundings offer all the necessary amenities for living and relaxing. Ideal for permanent residence or vacation rentals, it's also a great investment.
Facilities:
Excellent location:
When purchasing any property, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!