Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.

The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019!

Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino.

The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 kilometers.

The apartment's space has been thoughtfully designed down to the last detail:

A sleeping area with a double bed and upholstered headboard, a comfortable sofa, and a sitting area by panoramic windows offering sea and city views.

The kitchen is equipped with a stovetop, oven, built-in dishwasher, microwave, electric kettle, and stainless steel sink.

A separate closet provides space for a washing machine and water heater, creating a neat and functional interior.

The complex and its surroundings offer all the necessary amenities for living and relaxing. Ideal for permanent residence or vacation rentals, it's also a great investment.

Facilities:

5-star hotel

Casino

10 swimming pools (7,000 m2)

Children's pool

Water park

Rooftop pool with bar

Children's playground and park areas

Landscaping

Security at the entrance, video surveillance

Automatic gates

Bar

Shop

Tennis court

Volleyball and basketball courts

Fitness center

Restaurant and cafe

Night club

Beach bar

Massage and spa

Sauna

Excellent location:

600 meters from the sandy beach

5 minutes' drive from the top 5-star hotels Artemis and Noah's Ark

5 minutes' drive from Boaz Marina

5 minutes' drive from the ruins of the ancient city of Salamis

10 minutes' drive from Famagusta

30 minutes' drive from Karpaz Gate Marina

30 minutes' drive Ercan Airport

45 minutes' drive from Larnaca Airport

When purchasing any property, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!