Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.

Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,240
20
ID: 32982
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3445
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019!

Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino.

The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 kilometers.

The apartment's space has been thoughtfully designed down to the last detail:

A sleeping area with a double bed and upholstered headboard, a comfortable sofa, and a sitting area by panoramic windows offering sea and city views.

The kitchen is equipped with a stovetop, oven, built-in dishwasher, microwave, electric kettle, and stainless steel sink.

A separate closet provides space for a washing machine and water heater, creating a neat and functional interior.

The complex and its surroundings offer all the necessary amenities for living and relaxing. Ideal for permanent residence or vacation rentals, it's also a great investment.

Facilities:

  • 5-star hotel
  • Casino
  • 10 swimming pools (7,000 m2)
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • Rooftop pool with bar
  • Children's playground and park areas
  • Landscaping
  • Security at the entrance, video surveillance
  • Automatic gates
  • Bar
  • Shop
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Night club
  • Beach bar
  • Massage and spa
  • Sauna

Excellent location:

  • 600 meters from the sandy beach
  • 5 minutes' drive from the top 5-star hotels Artemis and Noah's Ark
  • 5 minutes' drive from Boaz Marina
  • 5 minutes' drive from the ruins of the ancient city of Salamis
  • 10 minutes' drive from Famagusta
  • 30 minutes' drive from Karpaz Gate Marina
  • 30 minutes' drive Ercan Airport
  • 45 minutes' drive from Larnaca Airport

When purchasing any property, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus


Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,240
