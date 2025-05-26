  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.

Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$176,478
BTC
2.0991712
ETH
110.0265350
USDT
174 481.1037674
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
ID: 27506
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished studio 48.8 - 55.6 m2 with a design package from the developer in the Court Yard complex.

The studio has a living area with a TV and a double bed, a kitchen area with appliances, including a hob, hood and refrigerator.

This project has a large territory and a variety of recreation areas, the complex is well thought out in accordance with the wishes of customers.

The infrastructure of the complex includes two swimming pools - outdoor and indoor (heated), playgrounds, a cafe, a spa, a medical service, an ATM, dry cleaning and much more.

The project is ideal for both permanent residence and for investment for the purpose of renting out.

Infrastructure:

  • Separate car parking
  • Landscape design
  • Two swimming pools - outdoor and indoor heated
  • Restaurant, cafe bar by the pool
  • Leisure center
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Pedestrian and bicycle paths
  • Market
  • Dry cleaning
  • 24-hour security
  • Sports ground

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Ask all your questions
