Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.

Furnished studio 48.8 - 55.6 m2 with a design package from the developer in the Court Yard complex.

The studio has a living area with a TV and a double bed, a kitchen area with appliances, including a hob, hood and refrigerator.

This project has a large territory and a variety of recreation areas, the complex is well thought out in accordance with the wishes of customers.

The infrastructure of the complex includes two swimming pools - outdoor and indoor (heated), playgrounds, a cafe, a spa, a medical service, an ATM, dry cleaning and much more.

The project is ideal for both permanent residence and for investment for the purpose of renting out.

Infrastructure:

Separate car parking

Landscape design

Two swimming pools - outdoor and indoor heated

Restaurant, cafe bar by the pool

Leisure center

Children's playgrounds

Pedestrian and bicycle paths

Market

Dry cleaning

24-hour security

Sports ground

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!