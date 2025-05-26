Residential complex Elysium II

ELYSIUM II is a modern residential complex with extensive infrastructure, including entertainment for children and adults, as well as technically important facilities.

The complex is located 600 meters from the sea in the area of Long Beach, which is a great place for a quiet life and relaxation. Iskele, Long Beach is a place where tranquility is combined with outdoor activities, away from the bustle of the city and at the same time with easy access to its business and entertainment centers.

Advantages of the complex:

low-rise residential complex on Long Beach, the maximum height of buildings is 2.5 floors,

low population density of the complex for comfortable living: 250 real estate objects on 50,000 square meters,

low competition in the sector of low-rise construction on Long Beach when renting and resale,

low cost per square meter; large apartments with large terraces, on the second floor - operated terraces on the roof,

versatile internal infrastructure - a sports hall, a sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court, a beach volleyball court, a barrier, video cameras, an electric generator, etc.,

high quality of construction - noise and thermal insulation, brick walls, infrastructure for central heating, ventilation in bathrooms, etc.

ELYSIUM II Infrastructure:

Outdoor pools

Children's pool

Playground

Indoor pool

Gymnasium

sauna

Restaurant

Tennis court

Beach volleyball playground

Bus to the beach

Video cameras and barrier

Electric generator

Characteristics of the apartment: