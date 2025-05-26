  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elysium II

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,488
18
ID: 26631
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Spathariko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

ELYSIUM II is a modern residential complex with extensive infrastructure, including entertainment for children and adults, as well as technically important facilities.

The complex is located 600 meters from the sea in the area of Long Beach, which is a great place for a quiet life and relaxation. Iskele, Long Beach is a place where tranquility is combined with outdoor activities, away from the bustle of the city and at the same time with easy access to its business and entertainment centers.

Advantages of the complex:

  • low-rise residential complex on Long Beach, the maximum height of buildings is 2.5 floors,
  • low population density of the complex for comfortable living: 250 real estate objects on 50,000 square meters,
  • low competition in the sector of low-rise construction on Long Beach when renting and resale,
  • low cost per square meter; large apartments with large terraces, on the second floor - operated terraces on the roof,
  • versatile internal infrastructure - a sports hall, a sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court, a beach volleyball court, a barrier, video cameras, an electric generator, etc.,
  • high quality of construction - noise and thermal insulation, brick walls, infrastructure for central heating, ventilation in bathrooms, etc.

ELYSIUM II Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pools
  • Children's pool
  • Playground
  • Indoor pool
  • Gymnasium
  • sauna
  • Restaurant
  • Tennis court
  • Beach volleyball playground
  • Bus to the beach
  • Video cameras and barrier
  • Electric generator

Characteristics of the apartment:

  • Spacious balcony
  • Garden or terrace on the roof (depending on the floor)
  • Infrastructure for central heating
  • Infrastructure for air conditioning
  • Ventilation in all bathrooms
  • Warm floors in all bathrooms
  • Fully equipped bathrooms
  • Equipped kitchen with stone countertop (without equipment)
  • Built-in wardrobes in each bedroom
  • Double glazed windows
  • Interior doors
  • Entrance metal doors
  • Ceramic flooring and laminate in bedrooms
  • parking space
  • Opportunity to order a design package

Location on the map

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
