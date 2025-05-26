  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance

Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$135,104
BTC
1.6070348
ETH
84.2315660
USDT
133 575.2018152
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Aquamarine Nuance offers a luxurious and breathtaking life.

Located in the best coastal area, the complex boasts stunning views of the crystal clear waters of the sea, creating a calm and serene atmosphere for its residents.

Aquamarine Nuance boasts a range of amenities and services designed to enhance the overall experience of living:

  • Walking path
  • Outdoor gym
  • Restaurant
  • Pool bar
  • Fast food restaurant
  • Ice cream café
  • meditation garden
  • Spa center
  • Indoor and outdoor playground
  • Aqua pool

Aquamarine Nuance is a range of residential properties designed with the perfect combination of modern aesthetics and functionality. The architecture and interior design reflect the elegance and sophistication of the project. Spacious balconies and large windows allow residents to fully enjoy picturesque sea views from any corner of their home.

All 106 units:

  • 34 studio apartments
  • 36 units of apartments 1+1
  • 36 units of apartments 2 + 1

On the territory of the complex there are infinity pools, including a children's pool, where you can relax and recuperate, admiring the stunning views of the sea.

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex TERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,291
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$290,008
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,185
You are viewing
Residential complex Aquamarine Nuance
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$135,104
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,368
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$255,406
PROJECT ID:  CP-795 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Pe…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications