  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Kyrenia

New buildings for sale in Kyrenia

Agios Epiktitos
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€99,188
Area 35–104 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-707   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren    – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 35 m2 1+1 - 44 m2 - 77 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 44 m2 - 55 m2 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES: Maintained beach Outdoor 5'.swimming pools Well -equipped modern gym Yoga & meditation suites Wellness & SPA: Sauna, Steam room, hammam, jacuzzi & massage therapy Indoor heated swimming pool Cryo-sauna Functional medical centre Beauty and anti-ageing centre Advanced diagnostics and check-up centre Landscaped parks & gardens Surfing & Water Sports Club Restaurants   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Gaziveren: The sea view apartments are located in Gaziveren in the city of Lefke. Gaziveren is one of the most prestigious areas in North Cyprus. The area offers high investment value with its natural texture and gulf view. Gaziveren offers the best citrus in North Cyprus, tall persimmon trees, rich Mediterranean tastes, a tranquil lifestyle, and a 36 km long beach. Lefke is home to various educational institutions including universities, smooth traffic experience, and rich natural places. Gaziveren is located close to the centers of Lefke and Guzelyurt.  
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€76,527
Area 34–229 m²
7 properties 7
This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS>  The project includes many additional services. Among these additional services: reception, resort ( apartment rental ), housekeeping, 24-hour facility security, yacht pier, beach management, taxi, car rental, car parking with closures and open options, as well as warehouses that can be rented in the basement. Active Life  And also, the Fitness Center ( 300 m2 ), a football field, a tennis court, a basketball court, a beach volleyball court, a mini golf course, a hiking and cycling path, the possibility of renting bicycles and ATVs, places for fishing, kitesurfing, scuba diving, sailing and water in the territory. , There are rooms for sports.
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€117,344
Area 75 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-650   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -650M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km – Ercan Airport –40 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 2+1 - 75 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May .2025   FACILITIES: GARDEN CAR PARK   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Realting.com
Go
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€580,000
Area 350 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-648   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -450M – Nicosia International Airport – 25 km – Ercan Airport – 43km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+2 - 350 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: TERRACE AREA SWIMMING POOL CAR PARK   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€679,360
Area 310 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-649   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km – Ercan Airport –40 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 310 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: BARBEQUE AREA SWIMMING POOL CAR PARK   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Residential complex : Luxurious Coastal Living
Residential complex : Luxurious Coastal Living
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€135,325
Area 45–299 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
Ocean's Edge: Exquisite Coastal Haven of Unparalleled Luxury  Where unparalleled quality meets unrivaled elegance   Indulge in an unparalleled experience of luxury living as the largest construction company in North Cyprus unveils their new prestigious project.  Nestled atop an elevated land, this exquisite resort offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the boundless sea from every corner, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates the senses. Thoughtfully designed to suit different preferences, the property presents an impressive range of impeccably crafted homes, including stylish studios, refined 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, trendy 1 and 2-bedroom lofts, and grand 3 and 4-bedroom villas. With a hassle-free purchasing process, prospective buyers can secure their desired residence by reserving it for one month with a small fee, followed by a 30% down payment. The remaining balance can be conveniently paid in installments every four months until the scheduled delivery in 2026. Prepare to embark on a journey of unparalleled elegance and sophistication, where the serene coastal lifestyle meets uncompromising quality and impeccable design. Experience the epitome of coastal living at its finest, where each day becomes a testament to the extraordinary joys of luxury living by the sea. This exceptional residence is positioned at the heart of the island, conveniently equidistant from the airport and the vibrant nearby cities, both reachable within a short 30-minute drive. Providing an unrivaled living experience, the property showcases an array of top-notch facilities and amenities on-site. From a sparkling swimming pool and captivating infinity pool to a rejuvenating spa, along with a delightful restaurant, café, and a wide range of leisure activities, every aspect of luxurious living is effortlessly catered to. Immerse yourself in a world of refined comfort and indulgence, where convenience and leisure converge in this coastal paradise.
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
from
€140,380
Completion date: 2023
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total project area: 85.000m2 This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ideal place for a quiet life or just for a rest.  The climate is typical of the Mediterranean, sea breeze, pine; summer season is very mild, like winter. 26 km drive from Kyrenia, from the city center 7 km drive to the golf course, the largest in Cyprus 46 km drive to Ercan Airport 32 km drive to the Beshparmak Mountains 55 km drive to Famagusta, an ancient city 5 km drive to Tertle Bay Beach 56 km drive from Lefkoshi, the capital 2.5 km drive from the village of Esentepe Complex infrastructure:  Gym / Sports Square Indoor and Open Pools Children's Playground Tennis court Bicycle Road Restaurant Supermarket Zones Barbecue Beach Bar Mini golf Sauna Payment Plan: Down payment - 30%  Uninterest-free cutting - 70% - 36 months  
Apartment building Great 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Great 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€97,500
Area 60–135 m²
3 properties 3
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance to the Lefkoşa–   95 km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+0 - 78 m2 1+1 - 60 m2   2+1 Penthouse - 135 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool basketball court Playground Spa Gym Video surveillance system on the territory of the complex Wi-fi on the territory of the complex Maintenance and care of the territory of the complex   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Esentepe is a village located in the east of Kyrenia province, at the junction of the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Esentepe, one of the richest places in Cyprus in terms of natural beauty, is suitable for development and investment. The point, which is in demand by many investors, is gaining value day by day. Located on the road from Kyrenia to Iskele, Bafra and Karpaz, the village is becoming a stop for many tourists.  
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€115,238
Area 49–295 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2027
ID: CP-702   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2  1+1 - 60 m  -  72 m2  1+1 Duplex - 96 m2  3+1 - 295 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2027   FACILITIES: Sports Club,  Jogging Track,  Aquapark,  Indoor heated pool Sauna Steam Rooms Communal BBQ Gardens Shops and commercial facilities Supermarket Electric Vehicle stations Kids Play area,   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Villa OLIMPOS VILLAS
Villa OLIMPOS VILLAS
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
€280
Area 4 000 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
OLIMPOS VILLAS - Feel the Breeze of the Mediterranean Sea 160 m2 - 3+1 Private Garden & Terrace Private Swimming Pool Sea View 200 Meters to the Beach Elite Neighborhood
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€785,841
Area 324–390 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 60 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 377 m2 - 379 m2 5+1 - 442 m2 - 689 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: November 2024   FACILITIES: SWIMMING POOLS PARKING AREAS 24/7 SECURITY GREEN AREA   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne: Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€151,826
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-689   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move    FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  Cafe Fitness room The generator Parking lots Closed Area, round the clock security   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Güzelyurt
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Güzelyurt
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
from
€60,687
Area 40 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia/ Güzelyurt Distance to the sea -150 m  Distance to Lefkoşa – 8 km Ercan Airport – 35 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 30 m2 - 53,000 GBP 1+0 - 40 m2 - 70,000 GBP SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2026 FACILITIES: INDOOR POOL OPEN POOL INDOOR AND OUTDOOR PARKING LOT PARKING GARAGE TWO FLOORS IN EACH BUILDING PARKING LOT CAPACITY 575 VEHICLES TENIS CORDU BASKETBALL COURT TRAVEL ROAD BEACH YACHT PORT BBQ AREA MINI MARKET KARAOKE BAR RESTAURANT FITNES  HAMAM SAUNA YOGA SALON CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUND ELEVATOR GENERATOR SECURITY CAMERA ACCOMMODATION We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.  (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!  ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS  Discover lucrative real estate investment opportunities in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus! With its rich historical heritage and cultural diversity, the city emerges as an enticing destination for astute investors. Acquire a luxurious apartment or a contemporary villa situated in prime locations, including bustling commercial and entertainment hubs. Capitalize on the flourishing real estate market and attractive government incentives designed to attract foreign investment. Seize the moment to relish the contemporary lifestyle while reaping substantial returns on your investment. Embark on a path to real estate prosperity in Nicosia today!
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€178,198
Area 82–100 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 Penthouse  - 82 m2 1+1 Penthouse + Garednhouse  - 63 m2 - 115 m2 2+1 Penthouse  - 89 m2 - 142 m2   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 299 m2  4+1 - 347 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES: INDOOR/OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS OUTDOOR/INDOOR PARKING AREAS HEATED OUTDOOR POOL KID’S AREA CAFE-BAR SPA RESTAURANT PADEL TENIS CENTRAL GENERATOR 24/7 SECURITY GREEN AREA BEACH SPORT ACTIVITIES WALKING PATH LAGOON   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Realting.com
Go