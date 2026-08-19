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New buildings for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Show all Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elite Park Villas is an exclusive boutique complex of premium villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia (Girne). Designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and high-end living, the project also offers strong investment potential 💼✨ Only 5 detached villas are built o…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Show all Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity ✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living. 📍 Location: Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$360,646
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Park Avenue — Prestige in the Heart of Kyrenia Park Avenue is an exclusive premium development located in the very center of Kyrenia city. Inspired by the iconic architecture of New York’s Park Avenue, the project blends refined urban elegance with lush green spaces and modern comfort. …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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TekceTekce
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Show all Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Show all Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,813
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.The advantages of the …
Agency
GP real estate
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Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Show all Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,781
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
2 real estate properties 2
CC Towers is a modern residential complex located in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) in Northern Cyprus. The complex offers a variety of apartments and duplexes with high quality finishes and modern design.Location:Girne CentreConvenient access to urban infrastructure, including shops, restaur…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Show all Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,505
City: Kyrenia, Esentepe Property Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 1+1 Loft , 2+1 Loft Closed area: 49 m2, 63 m2, 71 m2 , 91 m2 Situation: will be completed on July 2027. Starting Price: £99,000 Payment plan for 10 years: %40 down payment, 84 months interest free insta…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Show all Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
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Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Show all Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–115 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 115.0
106,614 – 257,063
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,650
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Show all Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
919
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,583
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,00M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,252
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Show all Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,374
Finishing options Finished
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,383
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Show all Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft in the premium project ALBATROS VIEW, GirneWe present a unique two-level penthouse in the exclusive residential complex ALBATROS VIEW, located in the prestigious Girne district. It is the perfect combination of modern architecture, privacy and coziness.About the projec…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,244
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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