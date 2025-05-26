Residential complex Casa del Mare Project

Experience luxury like never before

You will live in a magnificent area with its ease of transportation provided by its closeness to the airport, its perfect distance to Kyrenia and Casa del Mare’s location is right next to the sea.

Here, life is all about the unforgettable experience of the sea, sun, sand, holidays and laughs facing the blue views of the Mediterranean.

Casa del Mare provides a lifestyle that is unique, exclusive and joyous, where every detail is meticulously crafted for the ultimate Mediter-

ranean experience. Life here is the embodiment of sea, sand and sun combined with refinement, a world where the ultimate in comfort and relaxation is the reality. Simply, you will enjoy life at its finest in Casa del Mare.

Esentepe, which stands out with its unique natural beauties, historical texture, beaches, entertainment opportunities and perfect location,

is a magnificent Mediterranean town. It is also the perfect choice for those who want to swim, sunbathe and do water sports with its golden

beaches overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean. In the restaurants and cafes along the beach, you can taste fresh seafood

and local delicacies as well as international cuisine. With all these features, Esentepe is a suitable place not only for living, but also for a unforgettable holiday and offers activities suitable for all ages.

Looking for a luxurious Mediterranean getaway that’s the epitome of style and comfort? Casa del Mare boasts stunning holiday homes,

Studio Flat, Studio Penthouse, 1+1 Pool House, 1+1 Penthouse, 1+1 Loft, 1+1 Loft Penthouse, 2+1 Loft Penthouse, 2+1 Loft Pool House,

Luxury Villas and hotel rooms - all with stunning sea views that will take your breath away. Whether you are seeking the perfect place to

relax and unwind, or looking to indulge in the ultimate luxury vacation experience, Casa del Mare is the perfect destination. With a focus

on providing the very best in comfortable living spaces and the Mediterranean lifestyle, our project is designed to help you make unforgettable memories.