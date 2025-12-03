  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
41
Larnaca
5
Peyia
9
Ayia Napa
2
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Residential complex The Gallery
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$1,80M
Area 504–1 400 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Gallery is a boutique collection of seven contemporary private residences in Paphos, designed with harmony, elegance, and functionality in mind. Located near the beach, each home offers breathtaking sea views, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and sophisticated architecture inspired by da …
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Residential complex Davanti Mare
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,59M
Area 610 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Davanti Mare, an exclusive seafront residence designed for those who seek elegance, privacy, and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean. This luxurious development combines modern architecture with timeless comfort, offering spacious apartments and penthouses just steps from the be…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Residential complex Noble
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$321,784
Area 107–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Located just minutes from the beach and Old Town, this stylish two-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of coastal charm and urban convenience. Part of a boutique building with only six residences, it features open-plan living, sea-view balconies, high-end finishes, built-in A/C, priva…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
107.0
325,664
Apartment 2 rooms
108.0
436,157 – 471,050
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$179,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Bosco Verde is an exclusive boutique residential complex located next to a serene pine grove, just a few steps from the charming center of Yeroskipou, Paphos. In this unique location, exquisite architecture is combined with a calm atmosphere, offering a lifestyle defined by elegance, comfort…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–114 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New complex with 10 apartments
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
447,788
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
686,215
Apartment 3 rooms
114.0
1,02M
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
Area 240 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, th…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Limassol Park
Residential complex Limassol Park
Residential complex Limassol Park
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Apartment building Luma Genesis
Apartment building Luma Genesis
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 63–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Apartment in LUMA Genesis – Geroskipou   Experience contemporary living in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment within the exclusive LUMA Genesis development. Ideal for families, couples, or as an investment.   Apartment Highlight…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.8
191,909
Apartment 2 rooms
90.4
319,849
Developer
Luma Developers
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Residential complex City 9
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$557,984
Area 132 m²
1 real estate property 1
City 9 is a contemporary residential complex in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus, offering modern apartments and townhouses designed for urban comfort and style. Located just minutes from the city center, schools, shops, and the sea, City 9 combines sleek architecture, quality finishes, and a con…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
132.0
558,280
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Residential complex Berengaria
Prodromos, Cyprus
from
$601,641
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Berengaria is a stylish residential development offering fully completed, high-end finishings. Each apartment features wooden floors, natural stone in bathrooms, high ceilings (3.15 m), and security entrance doors. Comfort is ensured with underfloor heating, central VRF air conditioning, and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
315,196
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
721,113
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$718,269
Area 185 m²
1 real estate property 1
Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
185.0
726,928
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Konia, Cyprus
from
$516,648
3 real estate properties 3
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Residential complex in Paphos, Geroskipou
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$195,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
1-Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Yeroskipou, Paphos   Starting from €165,000 Plus VAT Delivery October 2026   Modern 1-bedroom apartment under construction with AC, electric shutters, communal pool, covered parking, and gated security. Close to the beach, services, and city cen…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Residential complex Blue Horizon Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,27M
Area 582 m²
1 real estate property 1
Blue Horizon is a luxury 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa in Cyprus's prestigious Sea Caves area, just 200m from the sea. Surrounded by natural beauty and famous neighbors, this 237 m² designer home on a 582 m² plot offers open-plan living, panoramic sea views, high-end finishes, a smart home sys…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$759,745
Area 335–452 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ariel Residences is a modern gated community of 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located just 520 m from Ayia Triada beach and 2 km from the new Paralimni Marina. With plots ranging from 297 to 452 m², top-quality finishes, and a prime location near shops, schools, and award-winning beac…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Residential complex ABSOLUTE
Mesogi, Cyprus
from
$513,950
Area 320–345 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ABSOLUTE is a collection of 14 spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located in the peaceful residential area of Mesogi, just 500 meters from the International School of Paphos. Each villa features a large rooftop terrace with a built-in bar, offering stunning panoramic views and the…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Residential complex Cityscape Residence
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
Area 61–86 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing our new project in the vibrant heart of Paphos, offering unmatched convenience and easy access to all essential amenities. The development features 12 thoughtfully designed apartments: 4 spacious two-bedroom units and 8 stylish one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom apartments are perfec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
265,000
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0
410,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Konia, Cyprus
from
$947,264
Area 582–662 m²
2 real estate properties 2
EVO Homes represents a new standard of luxury living in the heart of Konia, Paphos. These modern villas are thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air conditioning, and energy-efficient systems, including photovoltaic panels. Spacious interiors, elegant kitchen…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$530,596
Area 355–390 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premier Residences is a collection of 20 modern villas located in the charming neighborhood of Emba, Paphos. The project offers a perfect blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, with schools, shops, and leisure facilities just minutes away. Each home is thoughtfully designed to …
Association
BitProperty
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Cyprus
from
$376,358
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Serenity, is an exquisite collection of modern and spacious 2-bedroom apartments and penthouses. Those iconic apartments await the arrival of the most discerning residents. Those with a taste for the finest things in life. Situated in the heart of Larnaka – Drosia Area, Serenity offers…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$273,049
Area 68–117 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amaya Residences is a stylish gated community in Kapparis–Paralimni, offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and a communal pool. Located just 1.2 km from Ayia Triada and Malama beaches, and close to the new Paralimni Marina, it combines coastal charm with modern convenie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.7
273,325
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0
354,741
Association
BitProperty
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
A spacious 3 bedroom 131 m2 apartment on the 5th floor. The project is located in the prestigious Mackenzie Mackenzie district with its famous restaurants, bars and taverns only 70m from the sea. The apartment has modern design, high quality finishing materials and convenient layout. The ent…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$280,521
Area 89–107 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lunae Residences is a boutique development of five modern apartments in Kapparis, just 600 m from Ayia Triada Beach and 300 m from shops and restaurants. With only two apartments per floor and a luxurious penthouse on the top level, the project offers privacy, natural light, and elegant livi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0
279,141
Apartment 3 rooms
106.7
302,401
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$3,89M
Area 1 325 m²
1 real estate property 1
Semera Villas is an exclusive development in the heart of Ayia Napa’s Kapparis area, just steps from Malama Beach and the vibrant main street. Each villa offers modern architecture, premium finishes, and a private pool, designed with earthy tones and natural materials for a timeless look. Su…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Area 475 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Sentire Park
Residential complex Sentire Park
Residential complex Sentire Park
Residential complex Sentire Park
Residential complex Sentire Park
Residential complex Sentire Park
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$935,497
Area 607–624 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This 4-bedroom villa in Sentire Park offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and connection to nature in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia. Designed with high ceilings, open-plan living, and expansive outdoor areas, it features a master suite and three additional bedrooms. The villa…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,039
Area 98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
447,788 – 505,942
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Residential complex Pliades Leaflet
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$1,74M
Area 601 m²
1 real estate property 1
This 5-bedroom villa in the exclusive Pliades development is located just steps from the sea in the serene Ayia Thekla area, near Ayia Napa Marina and Blue Flag beaches. With covered areas up to 272 m² and infinity pools up to 66 m², each villa features modern architecture, roof garden, lowe…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Residential complex NEO Residence
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$310,319
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Best for You A Holiday-Like Life With Its Magnificent Location 25 minutes to the airport, 5 minutes to private schools, 5 minutes to Trikomo, 2 minutes to the sea and the beach, 10 minutes to Famagusta,10 minutes to the hospital, 2 minutes to the supermarket, 10 minutes to university Ste…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$233,768
Area 90–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Nour Residences is a modern residential development in the heart of Paralimni, just 600 m from the town center and 3.2 km from the beach. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and gated security, the project is perfectly located near shops, schools, and restaurants—…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.8
232,617
Apartment 3 rooms
136.7
290,771
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,04M
Area 268–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the …
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Residential complex Celestia
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$255,000
Area 66–104 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Celestia, a peaceful retreat on the edge of Kato Paphos, where the Mediterranean breeze meets the charm of coastal living. This boutique development offers 16 thoughtfully designed apartments, combining contemporary architecture with elegant interiors to create a timeless sense of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
254,997
Apartment 2 rooms
104.2
375,000
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 81–282 m²
5 real estate properties 5
breathtaking unobstructed sea views gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort dynamic city combining rich historical heritage located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches conveniently located neighbourhood with easy acce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.3 – 111.6
418,711 – 558,281
Apartment 3 rooms
160.3 – 282.0
883,945 – 1,09M
Apartment
110.6
488,496
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Residential complex AQUILA VILLAS
Tala, Cyprus
from
$892,913
Area 685 m²
1 real estate property 1
AQUILA VILLAS is an exclusive development of just 9 two-storey villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms, located in the highly sought-after village of Tala, Paphos. Each villa is set on a generous plot and offers unobstructed panoramic views of the sea and Peyia Bay. Designed with modern architectural li…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Residential complex Emporio Ajami III
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$383,420
Area 238–247 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Emporio Ajami III is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, offering stylish apartments with spacious layouts and private verandas. Designed for comfort and convenience, the development blends contemporary architecture with Mediterranean charm. Located in a quiet yet well-connected area, it…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
238.5 – 247.5
378,003 – 475,701
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Area 1 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$187,818
Area 63–91 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.6
191,909
Apartment 2 rooms
90.6
319,849
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Show all Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$142,216
The year of construction 2025
Terra Life in Iskele Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025. The main advantag…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,531
Area 118–206 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
117.6
407,080
Apartment 3 rooms
206.3
651,327
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$986,217
Area 410–455 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plo…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Lyra
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Residential complex Lyra Villas
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$501,062
Area 137–208 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lyra Villas is an exclusive collection of 12 elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the charming village of Kissonerga, just 400m from the beach. Each villa features a private pool, A/C split units, white goods, BBQ area, 5kW solar system, alarm system, and provisions for central heating. Wi…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Residential complex Tress
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$461,388
Area 93 m²
2 real estate properties 2
TRESS is an exclusive three-level residential development, with just one luxurious two-bedroom apartment per floor — ensuring maximum privacy and tranquility. Ideally located in the center of Paphos, the residences are within walking distance of Kings Avenue Mall, just a 2-minute drive to th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
465,234 – 523,388
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Residential complex Aster Residences
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–107 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the d…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
292,865
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
445,113 – 464,885
Developer
Velment
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Residential complex THE EDGE
Limassol, Cyprus
from
$256,975
Area 55 m²
1 real estate property 1
A sophisticated residential development in Kissonerga, Paphos, perched on the edge of a cliff with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. THE EDGE features 12 modern apartments (4 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom units), designed for comfort, elegance, and A-class energy efficiency. With …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
261,694
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Area 98 m²
1 real estate property 1
TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
441,973
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,35M
Area 255 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Almond Tree villa is an exquisite example of luxury and convenience in the heart of Paphos. Using top-quality materials such as stone, fair-face concrete, and wood in its construction ensures durability and aesthetic appeal.  The villa is split into 3 levels, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms…
Association
BitProperty
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 34
1 real estate property 1
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’;s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nico…
Developer
Cyfield Group
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$194,160
Area 63–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a boutique residential development offering 24 stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Paphos’s most up-and-coming areas. Ideally located near Geroskipou Beach and the city center, this 2-bedroom apartment features a smart layout, AC units in all rooms, electric shutter…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.8
191,909
Apartment 2 rooms
90.4
319,849
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
Area 412 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finis…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Residential complex CIRVIS
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$251,264
Area 62–100 m²
3 real estate properties 3
CIRVIS is a contemporary residential complex that blends modern architecture with everyday comfort. Bright interiors, quality materials, and well-designed layouts create a sense of harmony and ease. Whether a cozy one-bedroom or a spacious two-bedroom apartment, each home is thoughtfully cra…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
255,879
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0 – 100.0
395,449 – 418,711
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
from
$528,129
Area 230 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elysian Homes I — Contemporary Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Elysian Homes I is a premium collection of 3- and 4-bedroom detached villas located in the peaceful residential area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each home offer…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$270,368
The year of construction 2025
PROJECT FEATURES ▪ 7 Blocks of 2+1Twin DuplexVillas ▪ 9 Blocks of 1+1 apartments ▪ 5independent 4+1 Villas ▪ Roof terrace for apartments on 1st floor ▪ Indoor &Outdoor swimming pool ▪ SPA &Wellness center ▪ Gym &Sports field ▪ Restaurant &Bar ▪ Rental Management ▪ Diesel Generato…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Apartment building AURA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$273,848
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 73–94 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
73.0
273,325
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
372,187
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Area 67–191 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penth…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.5
756,006
Apartment 2 rooms
161.2
1,51M
Apartment
190.5
2,05M
Studio apartment
67.0
604,804
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$781,476
Area 278 m²
1 real estate property 1
Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
278.2
790,898
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Residential complex Green Heaven
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$526,980
2 real estate properties 2
Green Heaven — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Yeroskipou Area, Paphos Green Heaven is an exclusive residential project of just four modern detached villas with 3 bedrooms, located in the Ayia Marinouda area of Yeroskipou, near the renowned Elea Golf Estate. These homes offer spaciou…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Residential complex Tenera Homes
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$882,544
Area 362–370 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This elegant 3-bedroom villa at Tenera Homes is located in the scenic hills of Geroskipou, offering panoramic views of the sea, city, and surrounding nature. Designed for modern living, the home features 3.1m high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration. …
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Residential complex Northern Park
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$129,340
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Northern Park is a new business-class residential complex located in the central part of Famagusta, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, within walking distance from restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and sports grounds, not far from the State U…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
