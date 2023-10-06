Studios for Sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
12 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,306
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€129,807
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Crystal is located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. The climate is typical of the Medite…
€135,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with tech in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with tech
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Designing luxurious and truly beautiful residences and with an intelligent, systematic and f…
€660,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is known …
€151,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Tapolca, Hungary
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment B-102 — is a convenient and modern studio apartment in the center of Paphos in the…
€140,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 12/13
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
€120,998
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€82,952
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
€91,226
1 room studio apartment with elevator in Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with elevator
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Studio in a new chic complex with a view of the Mediterranean Sea and excellent investment p…
€131,086
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with water system in Orounta, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with water system
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Resale studio for sale in Potamo Germasogia - Limassol province, with 25 sq.m. covered inter…
€105,000
1 room studio apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
 For sale studio in Protaras - Famagusta province. The apartment consists of 37 sq.m covered…
€145,000

