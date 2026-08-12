Studios for Sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment

Studios in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
34
Larnaca
16
Limassol
64
Germasogeia
21
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
226 properties total found
Studio apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/7
Modern Studio Apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Limassol This smartly designed studio apartment of…
$299,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Nestled within this enchanting community awaits a serene communal pool area, perfect for unw…
$186,064
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Modern Apartment in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Experience refined contemporary living in th…
$321,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chloraka, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment. …
$229,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Studio-Apartments – Ypsonas, Limassol These modern 1-bedroom apartments are an excellent ch…
$171,385
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 79
Enjoy all the advantages of fine living in our premium apartment complex located in the hear…
$568,734
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: studio apartment under construction in the heart of Kato Paphos. The internal area…
$308,916
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Floor 71
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$410,548
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
Studio Apartments The studio apartments are intelligently designed to maximize every square …
$213,033
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Stylish new development located in the vibrant neighborhood of Agia Zoni, Limassol. This exc…
$228,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
This modern new apartment in Zakaki, Limassol, offering a perfect combination of luxury, con…
$295,438
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development, designed with comfort and conven…
$243,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
This stylish studio apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and comfort, making…
$165,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 74 m²
Floor 74
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$433,357
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$246,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For sale: Modern studio in Atrium, Paphos — designed for comfort, security, and smart living…
$280,042
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
Studio-Apartments – Ypsonas, Limassol These modern 1-bedroom apartments are an excellent ch…
$177,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
Project comprises of 2 blocks of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments and a plethora o…
$218,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
STUDIO APARTMENT – Refined Compact Luxury in Limassol’s Vibrant Center Intro This elegant st…
$418,129
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Experience Urban Elegance in Zakaki, Limassol Welcome to the project, your new luxury home …
$229,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development, designed with comfort and conven…
$231,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is a modern studio, which is under construction, in the popular area of Potamos Ger…
$542,060
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
This modern studio apartment offers a refined blend of practicality and contemporary urban l…
$199,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 51 m²
Brand-new, peaceful gated community in Limassol, crafted for those who value serenity, yet d…
$366,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
This contemporary studio apartment offers a refined blend of comfort and modern coastal livi…
$685,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
Studio Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming studio apartment with 1 bathroom …
$282,005
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The studio apartment is thoughtfully designed to offer modern functionality and comfort in a…
$199,803
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Geroskipou, Paphos Located in one of the most desirable suburbs of Pap…
$216,929
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go