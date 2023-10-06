Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Cyprus

Protaras
25
koinoteta parekklesias
15
koinoteta mouttagiakas
13
koinoteta talas
13
Chloraka
12
Kathikas
10
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
10
koinoteta kissonergas
9
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 118 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
In Bakhcheli, real estate is in high demand among foreign citizens. And that's no surprise! …
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Luxury villa 113.5 m² + 33 m² terrace in an elite complex on the first line from the sea. T…
€732,664
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Villa 2+1 80 m² with private pool in an elite complex 300 meters from the beach. The complex…
€403,824
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 1 169 m²
Floor 23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 082 m²
Floor 18/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€16,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in AJ11-12, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
AJ11-12, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€910,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
€1,19M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€980,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Welcome to the beautiful Cyprus - an island with impeccable beaches, amazing culture and cli…
€426,686
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€895,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
€825,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in AK, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
AK, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house with sea view, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 297 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€740,000
3 room house with sea view, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 283 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€620,000

Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir