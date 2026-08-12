Seaview Houses for Sale in Cyprus

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Beachfront houses in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
386
Larnaca
70
Peyia
519
Ayia Napa
109
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126 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A six-bedroom sanctuary of refined elegance. With sweeping panoramic views and surrounded by…
$1,26M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover refined Mediterranean living with this prestigious 3+1 bedroom luxury villa set wit…
$2,13M
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5 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$865,839
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Unparalleled living experience, boasting a generous 525 sq.m. of living space set on a spraw…
$3,43M
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Kokkinos Villas Set in a peaceful location just 5 minutes by car from the sandy shores of…
$543,338
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Set in the peaceful hills of the Agia Marina area near Polis, this exceptional stone-built v…
$2,63M
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4 bedroom house in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale is a luxury, detached house with unobstructed sea views and private swimming pool l…
$897,513
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Residential seaside development in Paphos This is a premium coastal residential project in …
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,46M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Luxury beachfront maisonette for sale in the Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol. This fully …
$951,883
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Luxury Smart Home with Panoramic Sea Views Property Features: Bedrooms: 6 spacious bedrooms,…
$5,16M
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4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
This modern 4 bedroom property with separate maids quarter and spared no expense in making t…
$2,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Property Description Discover this elegant and exceptionally spacious 4-bedroom detached vi…
$3,42M
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4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to acquire a spacious and elegant semi-detached residenc…
$671,880
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$576,161
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a luxury detached villa in the beautiful, quiet, and highl…
$1,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers privacy, sea…
$6,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$668,428
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa, with an additional maid's room, is nestled in a quiet residen…
$3,44M
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Set in the peaceful hills of the Agia Marina area near Polis, this exceptional stone-built v…
$2,63M
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3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This ideal home combines sleek architecture and stylish interiors, providing a luxurious lif…
$808,116
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Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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