Residential complex Germasogeia View 2

Germasogeia View 2 is a modern residential development in the sought-after Germasogeia area of Limassol. This three-storey building consists of just 8 stylish apartments: 5 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom units, each with a covered veranda. The highlight of the third-floor penthouse is its spacious veranda with a built-in barbecue, perfect for outdoor entertaining. One of the development’s standout features is its stunning panoramic views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. Ideally located close to both the city center and the coastline, Germasogeia View 2 offers the perfect blend of modern design, comfort, and convenience, making it an excellent choice for contemporary living.