  4. Residential complex Cypress Park

Residential complex Cypress Park

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,306
from
$4,021/m²
ID: 26510
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unparalleled comfort for permanent residence, holiday retreats, or a high-yield investment.

✨ Key Features:

  • Spacious apartments with modern layouts, panoramic windows, and top-quality finishes

  • Covered verandas, private gardens for ground-floor units, and convenient parking spaces

  • VRV heating and cooling, energy-saving materials

  • Optional furniture packages available

  • Energy efficiency certification — Class A

🏊‍♂️ Amenities and Lifestyle:

  • Indoor heated pool, spa, and fully equipped gym

  • Clubhouse with café, lounge, library, and restaurant

  • Landscaped gardens and relaxation areas for outdoor enjoyment

  • On-site healthcare and emergency call system with 24/7 medical assistance

  • Gated community with security, CCTV, and controlled access

📍 Prime Location:

  • 3.5 km to the beach

  • 5 km to Paphos seafront and historic center

  • 7 km to the international airport

  • Close to golf courses, restaurants, supermarkets, and schools

💼 Investor and Resident Benefits:

  • Transparent purchase process with flexible payment options

  • Excellent rental and resale potential

  • Fixed communal fees starting at €2,500/year

🔑 Cypress Park — privacy, safety, modern amenities, and access to first-class healthcare in a prestigious Paphos location.
📞 Contact us today for a personalized viewing and more information!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 4,119
Apartment price, USD 218,306
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 94.5 – 99.5
Price per m², USD 3,889 – 4,157
Apartment price, USD 379,164 – 413,633
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 153.0 – 155.5
Price per m², USD 3,251 – 3,454
Apartment price, USD 505,552 – 528,532

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

