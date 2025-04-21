Residential complex Cypress Park

🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unparalleled comfort for permanent residence, holiday retreats, or a high-yield investment.
✨ Key Features:
Spacious apartments with modern layouts, panoramic windows, and top-quality finishes
Covered verandas, private gardens for ground-floor units, and convenient parking spaces
VRV heating and cooling, energy-saving materials
Optional furniture packages available
Energy efficiency certification — Class A
🏊♂️ Amenities and Lifestyle:
Indoor heated pool, spa, and fully equipped gym
Clubhouse with café, lounge, library, and restaurant
Landscaped gardens and relaxation areas for outdoor enjoyment
On-site healthcare and emergency call system with 24/7 medical assistance
Gated community with security, CCTV, and controlled access
📍 Prime Location:
3.5 km to the beach
5 km to Paphos seafront and historic center
7 km to the international airport
Close to golf courses, restaurants, supermarkets, and schools
💼 Investor and Resident Benefits:
Transparent purchase process with flexible payment options
Excellent rental and resale potential
Fixed communal fees starting at €2,500/year
🔑 Cypress Park — privacy, safety, modern amenities, and access to first-class healthcare in a prestigious Paphos location.
📞 Contact us today for a personalized viewing and more information!