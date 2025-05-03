Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Cyprus

Limassol
20
Paphos Municipality
21
Nicosia
20
Larnaca
4
329 properties total found
Investment 1 800 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 800 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 800 m²
On the outskirts of Livadia in a newly developed area, this is a residential project that is…
$4,23M
Investment 513 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 513 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios …
$288,140
Investment 600 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Entire two Level building with the option to build an additional floor of 200m2 on the third…
$4,13M
Investment 1 494 m² in Frenaros, Cyprus
Investment 1 494 m²
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 31
Area 1 494 m²
This offering pertains to a 75% ownership stake in a pair of neighboring plots of land in Fr…
$971,541
Investment 1 738 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 1 738 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 738 m²
New Modern High Tech. Office Building! Key Features: The Building has an atractive prime lo…
$13,03M
Investment 400 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 400 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Our luxurious 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom villa sits on a generously sized plot of 1622sq.meters …
$3,25M
Investment 4 615 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 4 615 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 4 615 m²
The building is in a good condition, located in the center of Nicosia, it consists of two le…
$6,65M
Investment in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment
Limassol, Cyprus
We are delighted to be offering to you this brand new beautiful, modern, residential buildin…
$3,50M
Investment 497 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 497 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
A mixed-use building, in Egkomi.  Consists of a showroom with a mezzanine and basement on th…
$1,30M
Investment 1 417 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 417 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 417 m²
The property is located in Kalimakli Quarter. The two-storey building was erected 52 years a…
$2,06M
Investment 740 m² in Minden, Cyprus
Investment 740 m²
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
4 modern villas for sale in Dekeleia Tourist Area, 350 meters distance from the sea. Each Vi…
$2,04M
Investment 2 130 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 130 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 130 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites quarter in Nicosia Municipality. The building consi…
$4,64M
Investment 654 m² in Deneia, Cyprus
Investment 654 m²
Deneia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 654 m²
A three-storey residential building in Deneia. The property consists of a basement used as p…
$575,448
Investment 2 300 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 2 300 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 300 m²
This building is located in the most commercial road of Nicosia close to all amenities like …
$7,03M
Investment 438 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 438 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 438 m²
Commercial building located in Akropoli area close to many  services and amenities such as s…
$1,20M
Investment 1 335 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 1 335 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 335 m²
Unique investment opportunity at the most spectacular location of Larnaca at Finikoudes beac…
$4,67M
Investment 337 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 337 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 337 m²
In the tallest building of Nicosia a Whole floor is now available for Sale with 3A tenant. …
Price on request
Investment 670 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 670 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 670 m²
This stylish commercial building for sale, is located in Paphos city and consists of a groun…
$3,38M
Investment 1 520 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 520 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 520 m²
This building is a showroom and warehouse in the Agios Pavlos area of Paphos. The building c…
$1,03M
Investment 2 475 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 475 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 475 m²
Commercial building  located in Engomi area close to all amenities like universities, superm…
$3,03M
Investment 1 160 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 160 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 160 m²
A contemporary and elegant project of spacious offices, luxurious 3-bedroom apartments, cove…
$4,64M
Investment 132 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 132 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This modern property is located in the beautiful area of Cavo Greko in a high end gated comp…
$403,234
Investment 1 127 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 127 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 127 m²
Amazing Investment Opportunity in Limassol – Petrou & Pavlou Area Presenting a rare chance t…
$1,79M
Investment 300 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 300 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Must be seen!! This traditional stone building was recently fully renovated and has an area…
$1,66M
Investment 605 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 605 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 605 m²
This commercial building located in Strovolos area close to all amenities. The property con…
$1,39M
Investment 1 525 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 525 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 525 m²
Beautiful building that was completely renovated in July 2020, in a modern style! - Prime Lo…
$8,70M
Investment 5 871 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 5 871 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 5 871 m²
A shopping mall from the 1990s located in the heart of the capital's bustling commercial dis…
Price on request
Investment 150 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 150 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
A luxury, brand new, beauty salon is available for Sale. The 150 sqm space consists of two f…
$1,85M
Investment 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Engomi Area near University of Nicosia and…
$1,61M
Investment 6 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 800 m²
20-level office complex with panoramic views from all floors is now available for sale. The…
Price on request
