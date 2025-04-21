Apartment in a new building VOS Residences

VOS is within walking distance from the supermarkets, shops and boutiques of Kolonakiou Street. Walk a bit further and you will reach the seafront promenade and the sandy beach for a stroll along the water, while the city centre is just 1km away. By car it’s just a few minutes to the popular Dasoudi Beach, an extended stretch of mature Mediterranean greenery that decorates the coastline. With its cosmopolitan spirit and lifestyle, its super yacht marina and the upcoming casino resort, the seaside town of Limassol is one of the most powerful magnets in the eastern Mediterranean region. Apart from the attractions of the city itself, proximity to the green mountains of Cyprus with their picturesque villages, boutique wineries and hidden monasteries makes this town a desirable destination for home buyers and property investors.

Whether for personal use or as an investment, demand for luxurious residential properties in Limassol is high and expected to rise even more, as a series of upcoming major infrastructure projects and commercial developments take the city to the next level.