  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Apartment in a new building VOS Residences

Apartment in a new building VOS Residences

Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$780,802
BTC
9.2874784
ETH
486.7964510
USDT
771 966.3451794
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26252
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Demos Agiou Athanasiou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

VOS is within walking distance from the supermarkets, shops and boutiques of Kolonakiou Street. Walk a bit further and you will reach the seafront promenade and the sandy beach for a stroll along the water, while the city centre is just 1km away. By car it’s just a few minutes to the popular Dasoudi Beach, an extended stretch of mature Mediterranean greenery that decorates the coastline. With its cosmopolitan spirit and lifestyle, its super yacht marina and the upcoming casino resort, the seaside town of Limassol is one of the most powerful magnets in the eastern Mediterranean region. Apart from the attractions of the city itself, proximity to the green mountains of Cyprus with their picturesque villages, boutique wineries and hidden monasteries makes this town a desirable destination for home buyers and property investors.

Whether for personal use or as an investment, demand for luxurious residential properties in Limassol is high and expected to rise even more, as a series of upcoming major infrastructure projects and commercial developments take the city to the next level.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 121.0
Price per m², USD 6,453
Apartment price, USD 780,801

Location on the map

Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Residential complex Onero Residences - kompleks v centre Pafosa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$402,546
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$576,620
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Cyprus
from
$376,358
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building VOS Residences
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$780,802
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 66–99 m²
2 real estate objects 2
La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearb…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
An impressive residential complex that will contribute to the development of Livadia Area into one of the most desired residential areas of Larnaka. It is perfectly located in a tranquil residential neighbourhood, surrounded by houses and villas and right next to a beautiful park. While A…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications