Residential complex TERRA LIFE

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$142,216
;
54
ID: 26733
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • City
    Larnaca

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Terra Life in Iskele

Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025.

The main advantage of real estate in Terra Life is its location—just 600 m from the wide sandy beach of the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will offer the following facilities:

  • An outdoor swimming pool;
  • Green landscaped areas;
  • Sports facilities;
  • Car parking;
  • A bar, restaurant and cafe;
  • Commercial spaces

    The complex is located in the Iskele area, known for its extensive sandy beaches. Residents can walk to the seafront and the picturesque İskele Belediyesi Piknik Alanı park by the sea in 20 minutes. Also within walking distance are:

  • Sayılı Market grocery store;
  • Pharmacy;
  • Lokkum Restaurant;
  • Petek Patisserie Bakery.

    Within 6–13 minutes’ drive, you can reach:
  • Yakın Doğu Yeniboğaziçi Preschool Kindergarten;
  • Eko Market and China Bazaar shops;
  • Marda Tekstil Çarşısı Shopping Centre.

    Glapsides Beach, a large public beach with a surfing school, nightclub, cafes, restaurants and other recreational facilities, is within 20 minutes’ drive. The same time is required to reach Gazimağusa Devlet Hastanesi Surgical Services Hospital.

    The apartments for sale in Terra Life are offered in 2 types of layouts:
  • Standard studios with a living area from 32 m² and a 6 m² terrace;
  • 2-storey loft studios with a living area from 42 m² and an 8 m² terrace.

  • The classic studio layout features a small hallway with built-in wardrobe, a P-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar and a combined bedroom/living room in an open plan space. There is also a bathroom off the entrance.

    The loft studios on the first floor will also have an entrance hall with furniture, a P-shaped kitchen, a living area, and a bathroom. The second floor will have a cosy bedroom with a wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom.

     

Location on the map

Larnaca, Cyprus

