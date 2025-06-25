Residential complex TERRA LIFE

Terra Life in Iskele
Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025.
The main advantage of real estate in Terra Life is its location—just 600 m from the wide sandy beach of the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will offer the following facilities:
The complex is located in the Iskele area, known for its extensive sandy beaches. Residents can walk to the seafront and the picturesque İskele Belediyesi Piknik Alanı park by the sea in 20 minutes. Also within walking distance are:
The classic studio layout features a small hallway with built-in wardrobe, a P-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar and a combined bedroom/living room in an open plan space. There is also a bathroom off the entrance.
The loft studios on the first floor will also have an entrance hall with furniture, a P-shaped kitchen, a living area, and a bathroom. The second floor will have a cosy bedroom with a wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom.