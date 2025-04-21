Residential complex Amber Homes

  1. Realting.com
Kissonerga, Cyprus
ID: 26328
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  • Village
    Kissonerga

About the complex

Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, Amber Homes provides easy access to shops, restaurants, and local attractions while maintaining a sense of privacy and tranquility. It’s the perfect choice for those seeking a refined blend of contemporary design, natural beauty, and coastal convenience.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 222.0 – 288.0
Price per m², USD 2,057 – 2,464
Apartment price, USD 546,909 – 592,485

Location on the map

Kissonerga, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
