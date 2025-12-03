  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Pafou
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

houses
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Residential complex Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$564,000
Area 199–369 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Almond Villas is an exclusive collection of 9 luxury villas nestled among almond and olive trees in the scenic hills of Episkopi, Paphos. Designed with spacious, light-filled interiors, each villa features VRV climate control, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to bre…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go