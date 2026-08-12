Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Cyprus

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Limassol
9
Paphos Municipality
2322
Larnaca
1527
Peyia
360
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655 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Explore a luxury 3-bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Neapoli, Limassol, with panoramic …
$3,23M
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4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
This stunning semi-detached house located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas in Limas…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$737,486
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
The project comprises of nine apartments, creating a strong sense of community. This upcomi…
$671,804
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new one-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s mos…
$454,148
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is a modern off-plan apartment in the desirable area of Chlorakas. This spacious un…
$357,220
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. Hig…
$2,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We are pleased to present this luxurious, modern design, three-bedroom top floor apartment …
$796,743
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$391,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$2,96M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This is a luxury seaside apartment located in a premium residential community in Paphos, nea…
$1,47M
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
For sale is a modern apartment currently under construction in the vibrant area of Kato Pafo…
$979,474
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Luxury apartment in Cyprus in Limassol - Your corner by the seaAnd a good investment!Ideal f…
$320,082
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Centrally located where Limassol's traditional cultural and modern business hearts meet, we …
$1,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: A modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located on the 8th floor of a well-de…
$1,94M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This is a luxury seaside apartment located in a premium residential community in Paphos, nea…
$1,47M
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$241,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
For sale is a stunning detached bungalow located in the desirable area of Secret Valley. Thi…
$1,97M
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1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new one-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s mos…
$452,128
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover Contemporary living apartment in Zakaki Area in most Convinient location.The brand …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Centrally located where Limassol's traditional cultural and modern business hearts meet, we …
$1,09M
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3 bedroom apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern maisonette currently under construction in the desirable area of Empa. …
$377,100
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the sought-after Tombs of the Kings …
$410,461
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Exclusive penthouse for sale in Germasogeia Limassol with private rooftop pool, sea views, p…
$667,697
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
? Modern Full-Floor Residence with Exceptional Privacy & Comfort Set in a quiet residential…
$494,408
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$723,658
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. Hig…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Discover this luxurious apartment for sale, currently under construction, located in the vib…
$2,82M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
A new project of two luxurious villas, situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Li…
$3,86M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Impressive, High Quality Structures. This luxury tower will have 50 luxury apartments. H…
$2,82M
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Property types in Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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