Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House

Rent houses per month in Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Peyia
11
Ayia Napa
4
Paralimni
3
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
181 property total found
7 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
A luxurious villa with a total area of 900 sq.m., situated on a 1500 sq.m. plot, offering an…
$54,885
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fully furnished Semi-detached house for rent. Total covered area 185m2, 3 bedrooms one with…
$2,746
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
3 bedroom house for rent in Omonoia area near New Port. Fully furnished With a/c, fire pla…
$1,756
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
7 bedroom house in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This spacious property in Kolossi, along the Akrotiri road near Limassol, features a generou…
$5,488
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$4,435
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 bedroom, New build, Unfurnished, Floor heating, Vrv A/c, Alarm/CCTV, Sauna, Jacuzzi indoor…
$27,461
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$4,904
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Excellent 5 bedrooms house in Engomi area. Experience the illusion of space in this wonderf…
$1,66M
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Situated in a serene seafront location, this villa offers privacy and tranquillity, with cap…
$8,010
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$13,305
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This brand new, luxurious villa is splendidly furnished and equipped to a very high standard…
$13,172
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 3-bedroom villa is equipped with a solar energy system, an advanced alarm system, and i…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique complex located in the center of Limassol in a prestigious housing areas of t…
$7,140
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Simply Stunning Residence with Premium Features in Engomi Ground Floor: An expansive open-p…
$2,943
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful Detached House located in the area of Kokkinotrimithia close to all amenities. co…
$2,725
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4bdroom house, 2garage. No furniture. Included: -Garden, -Attic/Loft, -Storage room
$1,976
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
This magnificent villa situated on the prestigious Kalogiroi Hills in Limassol, a prime loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning 4-bedroom property, complete with a…
$4,141
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three Bedroom detached house Included All government taxes. Included: -Garden, -Alarm, -…
$2,854
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms -One En-suite Fully Furnished for Rent Fully furniture and Elec…
$1,427
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom and 2-bathroom ground floor, semi-detached house for rent in Larna…
$1,744
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bedroom Detached house for rent in Skala, Larnaca. Prime location, near shops etc., beau…
$2,305
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Pelendri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pelendri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Location: Saittas (on the main Saittas road - adjacent to Saittas dam) This beautiful house …
$4,610
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this charming 3+1 bedroom house loc…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
House in Germasogeia – 3 Bedrooms, Underfloor Heating, Pool Spacious and cozy house in the …
$5,488
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Detached house (4+1) bedrooms for rent in Agios Athanasios. Fully furnished, Included: Ala…
$3,074
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Features: •⁠ ⁠Bedrooms: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, each outfitted with motorised blackou…
$3,842
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Limassol Palodeia Plot area: 425 Energy Efficiency: A Property area: 300 Construction year: …
$5,152
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully furnished A/C 3 bedroom semi detached ground floor house for rent in the heart of Li…
$2,195
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Luxury Home in Engomi: Exquisite Living in a Prime Location This exceptional luxury home is…
$6,539
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Cyprus

villas

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool