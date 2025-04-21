  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ABSOLUTE

Mesogi, Cyprus
from
$513,950
7
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26365
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Mesogi

About the complex

ABSOLUTE is a collection of 14 spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located in the peaceful residential area of Mesogi, just 500 meters from the International School of Paphos. Each villa features a large rooftop terrace with a built-in bar, offering stunning panoramic views and the option to add a private pool. The price includes a 5kW photovoltaic system, alarm system, front fence, entrance gate, intercom, and provisions for an electric car charger and BBQ. With A-class energy efficiency and premium finishes, ABSOLUTE offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience — ideal for permanent family living.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 320.0
Price per m², USD 1,606
Apartment price, USD 513,950

Location on the map

Mesogi, Cyprus

