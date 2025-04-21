Residential complex ABSOLUTE

ABSOLUTE is a collection of 14 spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located in the peaceful residential area of Mesogi, just 500 meters from the International School of Paphos. Each villa features a large rooftop terrace with a built-in bar, offering stunning panoramic views and the option to add a private pool. The price includes a 5kW photovoltaic system, alarm system, front fence, entrance gate, intercom, and provisions for an electric car charger and BBQ. With A-class energy efficiency and premium finishes, ABSOLUTE offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience — ideal for permanent family living.