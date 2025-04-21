  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Azure Vista

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
$718,269
6
Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  Town
    Yeroskipou

About the complex

Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos
Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa features spacious interiors, a rooftop garden with unobstructed sea views, underfloor heating, VRV systems, and provisions for solar panels and electric car charging. Optional private pool, modern design, and high energy efficiency (Class A) make this a perfect choice for families or investors in a prime location near Elea Golf and all essential amenities.

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

