Residential complex Azure Vista

Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos
Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa features spacious interiors, a rooftop garden with unobstructed sea views, underfloor heating, VRV systems, and provisions for solar panels and electric car charging. Optional private pool, modern design, and high energy efficiency (Class A) make this a perfect choice for families or investors in a prime location near Elea Golf and all essential amenities.