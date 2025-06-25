Residential complex Tenera Homes

This elegant 3-bedroom villa at Tenera Homes is located in the scenic hills of Geroskipou, offering panoramic views of the sea, city, and surrounding nature. Designed for modern living, the home features 3.1m high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration.

It comes equipped with water-based underfloor heating, a VRV cooling system, and a 6.72 kW photovoltaic solar system — all contributing to Energy Efficiency Category A. Additional highlights include a private pool, outdoor BBQ area, EV charging station, alarm with CCTV, instant hot water, water filtration and softening systems, and covered parking. The open-plan layout and refined finishes make this villa ideal for upscale Mediterranean living.