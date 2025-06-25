  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Tenera Homes

Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$882,544
10
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27151
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

This elegant 3-bedroom villa at Tenera Homes is located in the scenic hills of Geroskipou, offering panoramic views of the sea, city, and surrounding nature. Designed for modern living, the home features 3.1m high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration.

It comes equipped with water-based underfloor heating, a VRV cooling system, and a 6.72 kW photovoltaic solar system — all contributing to Energy Efficiency Category A. Additional highlights include a private pool, outdoor BBQ area, EV charging station, alarm with CCTV, instant hot water, water filtration and softening systems, and covered parking. The open-plan layout and refined finishes make this villa ideal for upscale Mediterranean living.

 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 362.0 – 370.0
Price per m², USD 2,552 – 2,608
Apartment price, USD 923,729 – 964,914

Location on the map

Paphos District, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Close
