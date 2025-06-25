  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow

Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
BTC
7.2074835
ETH
377.7750228
USDT
599 079.1491381
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27352
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • City
    Larnaca

About the complex

Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, surrounded by 2.5 km of ecologically enhanced beachfront, parks, retail, F&B venues, co-working spaces, gyms, and spa facilities. With panoramic sea views, world-class architecture, and smart urban planning, this is where innovation meets Mediterranean living.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 89.5
Price per m², USD 8,463
Apartment price, USD 757,420
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 161.2
Price per m², USD 9,397
Apartment price, USD 1,51M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 190.5
Price per m², USD 10,766
Apartment price, USD 2,05M
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 67.0
Price per m², USD 9,044
Apartment price, USD 605,936

Location on the map

Larnaca, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Evergreen
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$768,684
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$339,951
Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
You are viewing
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Pine Park
Residential complex Pine Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,039
Area 98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
448,625 – 506,888
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$558,945
Area 236–277 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivelia Homes offers 19 luxury 3-bedroom villas in the desirable Geroskipou area of Paphos, designed for modern living and long-term comfort. Each villa features 3.10m ceilings, spacious interiors, and abundant natural light. Included are advanced water underfloor heating with zone controls…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Universal Park III
Residential complex Universal Park III
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$605,496
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Universal Park III, where luxury and sophistication meet in perfect harmony in the peaceful Universal neighborhood of Paphos. This exceptional development offers a selection of meticulously crafted apartments and penthouses, each designed to meet the highest standards of contempor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
617,588
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications