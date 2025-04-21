  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I

Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
$528,129
7
ID: 26444
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Village
    Ayia Marina Chrysochous

About the complex

Elysian Homes I — Contemporary Living in Geroskipou, Paphos
Elysian Homes I is a premium collection of 3- and 4-bedroom detached villas located in the peaceful residential area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each home offers spacious interiors, large verandas, energy-efficient Class A construction, and optional features such as underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, and private pools. With nearby access to Elea Golf, schools, shops, and the Limassol highway, this is the perfect location for both family living and investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 230.0
Price per m², USD 2,296
Apartment price, USD 528,129

Location on the map

Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus

