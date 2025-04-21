Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I

Elysian Homes I — Contemporary Living in Geroskipou, Paphos
Elysian Homes I is a premium collection of 3- and 4-bedroom detached villas located in the peaceful residential area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each home offers spacious interiors, large verandas, energy-efficient Class A construction, and optional features such as underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, and private pools. With nearby access to Elea Golf, schools, shops, and the Limassol highway, this is the perfect location for both family living and investment.