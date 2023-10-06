Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
27
Limassol
26
koinoteta mandrion
19
Strovolos
13
Limassol
9
Larnaca
8
Nicosia
8
Dali
4
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
3 room cottage in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€925,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€440,000
1 room Cottage in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in central Greece
€110,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€492,200
3 room cottage with mountain view in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 room cottage with mountain view
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in Finikaria village
€428,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€530,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€347,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€341,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€341,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€347,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 2 bedrooms. The ow…
€286,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
1 room Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€167,990
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€475,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pissouri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pissouri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€600,000

