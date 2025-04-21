  1. Realting.com
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$268,396
BTC
3.1925166
ETH
167.3334460
USDT
265 358.9369664
11
ID: 26364
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

UNIVERSAL ARIAD — Modern Studio in the Heart of Paphos
Located in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos, UNIVERSAL ARIAD offers a stylish studio apartment ideal for living, holidays, or investment. This contemporary development features an overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a snack bar, and a large public green area opposite the building with sea views. Designed for comfort and energy efficiency, the studio includes premium finishes and smart layouts. Just minutes from the city center, the beach, Neapolis University, and Iasis Private Hospital, with all amenities within walking distance.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 59.0
Price per m², USD 4,549
Apartment price, USD 268,396

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

