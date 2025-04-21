Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD

UNIVERSAL ARIAD — Modern Studio in the Heart of Paphos
Located in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos, UNIVERSAL ARIAD offers a stylish studio apartment ideal for living, holidays, or investment. This contemporary development features an overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a snack bar, and a large public green area opposite the building with sea views. Designed for comfort and energy efficiency, the studio includes premium finishes and smart layouts. Just minutes from the city center, the beach, Neapolis University, and Iasis Private Hospital, with all amenities within walking distance.